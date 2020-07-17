Log in
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 03, 2020

07/17/2020 | 11:31am EDT
(Amount in Crore of ₹)
SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS
(Including RRBs and SFBs) 		ALL SCHEDULED BANKS
5-Jul-19 19-JUN-2020 * 03-JUL-2020 * 5-Jul-19 19-JUN-2020 * 03-JUL-2020 *
I LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)
a) Demand & Time deposits from bks. 176264.01 248891.9 244008.71 181104.4 254141.08 249121.19 **
b) Borrowings from banks 70730.22 57419.96 55601.15 70915.3 57419.97 55608.53
c) Other demand & time liabilities 11235.94 16653.97 15387.85 11368 16815.02 15550.28
II LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)
a) Deposits (other than from banks) 12675270.36 13867127.48 14075184.8 13013480.94 14284327.98 14494118.05
i) Demand 1313332.45 1452440.1 1510532.77 1344666.95 1487968.83 1546448.96
ii) Time 11361937.91 12414687.43 12564652.02 11668813.99 12796359.2 12947669.09
b) Borrowings @ 351376.74 286868.95 285663.42 354776.79 291225.66 289805.97
c) Other demand & time liabilities 500573.39 519503.2 510140.95 509415.9 532458.12 523172.59
III BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B) 34305 290757 285586.86 34305 290757 285586.86
Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes 0 0
IV CASH 77937.4 83141.24 83392.19 79662.29 85517.77 85748.71
V BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B) 509969.34 451363.4 441783.55 523124.77 463980.12 454305.5
VI ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM
a) Balances with other banks
i) In current accounts 16011.44 17245.23 13795.45 18462.77 19330.33 15744.22
ii) In other accounts 222245.24 153837.26 154645.86 242632.25 187480.2 188448.42
b) Money at call & short notice 18658.04 16637.74 16791.41 34147.08 42860.23 42698.93
c) Advances to banks(i.e. due from bks.) 26958.86 24076.07 22554.88 30186.86 25309.52 23597.79 £
d) Other assets 37890 47993.29 43237.31 44804.45 54503.78 49537.15
VII INVESTMENTS (At book value) 3545635.59 4142397.13 4218390.14 3637527.7 4265363.93 4343171.74
a) Central & State Govt. securities+ 3542326.47 4141325.49 4217503.47 3628389.93 4257396.72 4335361.81
b) Other approved securities 3309.12 1071.63 886.68 9137.77 7967.2 7809.94
VIII BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank Advance) 9697433.61 10247763.17 10291610.82 9982599.34 10579820.03 20543781.28
a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $ 9475835.71 10062882.77 10101267.22 9756732.37 10392954.95 20350677.35
b) Inland Bills purchased 25922.11 21444.62 21944.07 26992.52 21718.63 23042.8
c) Inland Bills discounted 137464.51 124947.47 126277.04 139763.3 125948.41 127247.45
d) Foreign Bills purchased 23590.01 14287.46 16693 23900.77 14504.93 16954.02
e) Foreign Bills discounted 34621.27 24200.81 25429.54 35210.39 24693.07 25859.71
NOTE
* Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.
(A) Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.
** This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II (a).
@ Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.
(B) The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under 'Borrowings from RBI'.
£ This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).
+ Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.
$ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on
(₹ in Crore)
Date 5-Jul-19 19-Jun-20 3-Jul-20
Scheduled Commercial Banks 70768.78 89288.99 85886.44
State Co-operative Banks 27033.5 30406.26 30405.39

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:134

Ajit Prasad
Director

Press Release: 2020-2021/76

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:30:01 UTC
