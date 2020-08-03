|
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 17, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount in Crore of `)
|
|
|
SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS
|
|
ALL SCHEDULED BANKS
|
|
|
(Including RRBs and SFBs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19-Jul-19
|
03-JUL-2020 *
|
17-JUL-2020 *
|
|
19-Jul-19
|
03-JUL-2020 *
|
17-JUL-2020 *
|
I
|
LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.
|
178880.76
|
243942.7
|
244533.9
|
183885.67
|
249055.18
|
249601.32 **
|
|
|
|
b) Borrowings from banks
|
79955.2
|
55601.15
|
57779.86
|
80379.83
|
55608.53
|
57779.86
|
|
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
14871.1
|
15350.35
|
15480.61
|
15025.19
|
15512.78
|
15639.73
|
|
|
II
|
LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Deposits (other than from banks)
|
12650590.82
|
14077081.26
|
14020487.36
|
12991458.91
|
14496014.51
|
14439401.14
|
|
|
|
i) Demand
|
1324902.97
|
1510061.56
|
1491857.24
|
1355272.78
|
1545977.75
|
1528011.16
|
|
|
|
ii) Time
|
11325687.84
|
12567019.67
|
12528630.16
|
11636186.13
|
12950036.74
|
12911390.03
|
|
|
|
b) Borrowings @
|
351811.56
|
284663.48
|
278966.19
|
355194.14
|
288806.03
|
283087.92
|
|
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
499446.52
|
505139.38
|
496651.6
|
508294.22
|
518171.02
|
510138.32
|
|
|
III
|
BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)
|
35263
|
285586.86
|
280631.86
|
35263
|
285586.86
|
280631.86
|
|
|
|
Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV
|
CASH
|
79027.68
|
83263.75
|
85190.55
|
80798.62
|
85620.27
|
87481.77
|
|
|
V
|
BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)
|
533013.35
|
441783.55
|
434562.66
|
546319.68
|
454305.5
|
447268.52
|
|
|
VI
|
ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Balances with other banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i) In current accounts
|
17661.75
|
13785.58
|
17194.5
|
20258.31
|
15734.35
|
19144.42
|
|
|
|
ii) In other accounts
|
221176.38
|
154646.4
|
150378.71
|
242014.69
|
188448.96
|
183980.99
|
|
|
|
b) Money at call & short notice
|
29308.25
|
16791.41
|
15742.88
|
46292.04
|
42698.93
|
40630.27
|
|
|
|
c) Advances to banks(i.e. due from bks.)
|
26681.97
|
22554.88
|
20222.89
|
29948.46
|
23597.79
|
21086.85 £
|
|
|
|
d) Other assets
|
39856.8
|
43277.03
|
42601.64
|
46981.86
|
49576.87
|
48449.99
|
|
|
VII
|
INVESTMENTS (At book value)
|
3492736.68
|
4218380.51
|
4187318.79
|
3584963.98
|
4343162.11
|
4311749.3
|
|
|
|
a) Central & State Govt. securities+
|
3487418.73
|
4217493.84
|
4185870.58
|
3573697.41
|
4335352.18
|
4303469.44
|
|
|
|
b) Other approved securities
|
5317.96
|
886.68
|
1448.23
|
11266.57
|
7809.94
|
8279.88
|
|
|
VIII
|
BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance)
|
9658377.68
|
10304202.56
|
10219462.22
|
9943567.61
|
10634986.9
|
10551626.5
|
|
|
|
a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $
|
9441361.52
|
10113733.61
|
10052965.06
|
9722312.34
|
10441757.62
|
10383235.65
|
|
|
|
b) Inland Bills purchased
|
24723.22
|
22141.57
|
21541.88
|
25777.77
|
23240.3
|
21799.9
|
|
|
|
c) Inland Bills discounted
|
135626.27
|
126278.75
|
103828.86
|
137921.14
|
127249.16
|
104796.84
|
|
|
|
d) Foreign Bills purchased
|
23192.43
|
16619.13
|
15746.51
|
23498.43
|
16880.15
|
15989.15
|
|
|
|
e) Foreign Bills discounted
|
33474.24
|
25429.54
|
25379.85
|
34057.94
|
25859.71
|
25804.9
|
|