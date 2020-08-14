Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 31, 2020

(Amount in Crore of ₹) SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs) ALL SCHEDULED BANKS 2-Aug-19 17-JUL-2020 * 31-JUL-2020 * 2-Aug-19 17-JUL-2020 * 31-JUL-2020 * I LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A) a) Demand & Time deposits from bks. 180689.98 244536.8 227217.52 185706.31 249604.22 232284.63 ** b) Borrowings from banks 67062.79 57779.86 61100.32 67826.57 57779.86 61100.32 c) Other demand & time liabilities 10432.1 15480.95 16445.19 10569.33 15640.07 16602.12 II LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A) a) Deposits (other than from banks) 12744582.66 14020510.88 14161689.28 13085490.84 14439424.66 14576769.3 i) Demand 1324049.29 1491350.95 1528386.07 1353972.65 1527504.87 1563764.27 ii) Time 11420533.37 12529159.94 12633303.24 11731518.19 12911919.81 13013005.06 b) Borrowings @ 352219.75 278966.19 273961.58 355925.79 283087.92 278328.55 c) Other demand & time liabilities 515920.25 497065.99 523181.81 525092.53 510552.71 536609.77 III BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B) 31305 280631.86 258424.61 31305 280631.86 258424.61 Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes IV CASH 76755.41 85307.15 86118.42 78437.45 87598.37 88149.77 V BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B) 518267.26 434562.66 435414.16 531764.68 447268.52 448061.88 VI ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM a) Balances with other banks i) In current accounts 16807.39 17072.22 21625.29 19413.08 19022.14 23667.71 ii) In other accounts 215862.11 150383.71 141256.52 237604.63 183985.99 171383.02 b) Money at call & short notice 16329.76 15745.38 13547.04 31907.15 40632.77 35573.82 c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.) 27067.88 20255.48 24275.43 30338.87 21119.44 25029.91 £ d) Other assets 39962.36 42666.81 39342.8 47437.24 48515.16 45176.36 VII INVESTMENTS ( At book value ) 3557062.98 4187318.78 4278294.08 3651265.3 4311749.29 4405942.19 a) Central & State Govt. securities+ 3553439.83 4185870.57 4276405.89 3641707.68 4303469.43 4397442.65 b) Other approved securities 3623.15 1448.23 1888.2 9557.62 8279.88 8499.57 VIII BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank Advance) 9729001.58 10219111.58 10265888.45 10012299.17 10551275.86 10597910.7 a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $ 9511911.5 10052611.06 10099006.75 9791121.69 10382881.65 10429102.95 b) Inland Bills purchased 24848.93 21545.19 19457.38 25837.76 21803.21 19736.48 c) Inland Bills discounted 134553.05 103828.89 104765.6 136775.31 104796.87 105754.26 d) Foreign Bills purchased 23314.38 15746.55 17271.33 23631.42 15989.19 17509.56 e) Foreign Bills discounted 34373.73 25379.85 25387.42 34932.99 25804.9 25807.46

NOTE * Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures. (A) Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks. ** This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II (a). @ Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India. (B) The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under 'Borrowings from RBI'. £ This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a). + Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations. $ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on (₹ in Crore) Date 2-Aug-19 17-Jul-20 31-Jul-20 Scheduled Commercial Banks 62747.37 86355.44 79287.5 State Co-operative Banks 27032.69 30405.39 30405.39

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:134

