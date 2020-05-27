Log in
Schell Brothers Gives 100,000 Pounds of Food Back to the Community

05/27/2020 | 10:05am EDT

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, Schell Brothers, a new home builder in Coastal Delaware, has worked alongside their happiness movement, Project Kudos, to distribute food to communities in need.

As the weeks have drawn on, their efforts have reached more the 2,500 families across the Cape Henlopen, Indian River and Seaford school districts. They have delivered groceries to as many as 600 families in just one week. They have also provided food to Epworth United Methodist Church, the ACE Center in Georgetown and other food pantries in the area.

Schell even set up a GoFundMe campaign and delivered Easter dinner to 240 families in the Cape Henlopen and Indian River school districts. 

Schell Brothers has collaborated with a larger network of community members via the CCC4Covid Task Force in order to help determine and meet the needs of Sussex County. With funding from Schell Brothers, the Harry K. Foundation and private donations, Schell Brothers and Project Kudos have been able to accomplish feats such as handing out food boxes filled with essential food items to nearly 250 families in under an hour.

There is still a need for essential non-food items such as paper towels, toilet paper and other paper products that are selling out at stores across the county. If you are interested in helping provide those kinds of products, people can make donations at State Farm, 28354 Georgetown-Lewes Highway, Milton; Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach; and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Second Street, Lewes.

Keep an eye out for the Project Kudos bus around Sussex County, inside it are the hundreds of boxes packed by Schell employees every week. The Schell Brothers warehouse turns into a fully functioning food distribution operation with five to six shifts of Schell employees sorting, pre-packaging, and boxing food.

Employees emphasize how fortunate they are to work for a company that is very community-minded and generous. Alyssa Titus, Schell Brothers’ Marketing Director, comments ‘This seemed like an important thing to do. We are lucky to work for a company who puts happiness first and because of this, we have been able to positively impact our community and help hundreds of families.”

For more information about the bus and the Project Kudos mission:

            Facebook: Project Kudos, @givekudos

            Instagram: @ProjectKudos

            Website: ProjectKudos.com

For more information about Schell Brothers:

            Facebook: Schell Brothers, @schellbrothershomes

            Instagram: @SchellBrothers

            Website: SchellBrothers.com

 

