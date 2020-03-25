Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schell Brothers Gives Back to Communities in Time of Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schell brothers, a new home builder in Rehoboth Beach, DE, along with their happiness movement, Project Kudos, have announced plans to give back to the local Delaware community as it is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Project Kudos Bus, a refurbished bus created in order to support the Project Kudos mission of spreading positive vides, will be doing exactly that in the coming weeks. The bus will be stocked with groceries for in-need families. Delaware based chicken farm, Mountaire, has graciously partnered with Schell Brothers to provide chicken for families as well.

Families will receive reusable giveaway packs stocked with essentials like rice, beans, soup, cereal, and other much needed supplies. All items have been safely packed for distribution and the bus will be on the road with limited persons handing out food directly to neighborhoods in both the Indian River and Cape Henlopen School District. In addition to a week’s supply of food, the bags will also contain chalk, coloring books, Project Kudos notebooks and pencils in an effort to help entertain school-aged children who will be out of school through May 15th.

Chris Schell, owner of Schell Brothers comments, “We have always been and continue to be committed to our community. During these trying times, we hope that this food will help feed families who have been deeply affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.”

Michele Murphy, Community Education Coordinator at Indian River School District adds, "On behalf of all of our district staff & families, I want to sincerely thank Schell Brothers and Mountaire for reaching out to help our students.  It is through these most difficult & trying times that we truly experience the best of humanity and the support from our local community!"

Launched in 2018, Project Kudos was born through Schell Brothers’ mission to give kudos to their employees, as well as spread good vibes and happiness throughout the community. Over the past year and a half, The Kudos Bus visited schools, festivals and businesses to support the Project Kudos mission: to spread positive vibes.

Project Kudos and Schell Brothers will provide an updated list of neighborhood visits on their Facebook Page and the Project Kudos website.

For more information about the bus and the Project Kudos mission:

            Facebook: Project Kudos, @givekudos

            Instagram: @ProjectKudos

            Website: ProjectKudos.com

For more information about Schell Brothers:

            Facebook: Schell Brothers, @schellbrothershomes

            Instagram: @SchellBrothers

            Website: SchellBrothers.com

 

Direct questions to: Alyssa.Titus@schellbrothers.com

Attachments 

Alyssa Titus
Schell Brothers
3023816111
Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aREALNETWORKS : Names Judd Lee as Chief Financial Officer
PR
10:33aGL EVENTS : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 13 au 17 janvier 2020
PU
10:32aBlueCross Foundation Giving $3.25 Million to Tennessee Food Relief Efforts
BU
10:31aPRICER PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
10:31aNCC PUBL : to construct healthcare buildings in Sörmland for SEK 2.4 billion
AQ
10:31aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Increased
PR
10:31aHalloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Launches New York Office 
BU
10:31aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Senior Executive purchases NAT shares
GL
10:30aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:28aDELEK : Purchase of Delek Drilling Participation Units and Annulment of Injunction
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3BIO AMERICA INC : BIO AMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
4BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports weaker ad business in wake of pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group