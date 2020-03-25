Schell Brothers Gives Back to Communities in Time of Crisis

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schell brothers, a new home builder in Rehoboth Beach, DE, along with their happiness movement, Project Kudos, have announced plans to give back to the local Delaware community as it is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Project Kudos Bus, a refurbished bus created in order to support the Project Kudos mission of spreading positive vides, will be doing exactly that in the coming weeks. The bus will be stocked with groceries for in-need families. Delaware based chicken farm, Mountaire, has graciously partnered with Schell Brothers to provide chicken for families as well.

Families will receive reusable giveaway packs stocked with essentials like rice, beans, soup, cereal, and other much needed supplies. All items have been safely packed for distribution and the bus will be on the road with limited persons handing out food directly to neighborhoods in both the Indian River and Cape Henlopen School District. In addition to a week’s supply of food, the bags will also contain chalk, coloring books, Project Kudos notebooks and pencils in an effort to help entertain school-aged children who will be out of school through May 15th.

Chris Schell, owner of Schell Brothers comments, “We have always been and continue to be committed to our community. During these trying times, we hope that this food will help feed families who have been deeply affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.”

Michele Murphy, Community Education Coordinator at Indian River School District adds, "On behalf of all of our district staff & families, I want to sincerely thank Schell Brothers and Mountaire for reaching out to help our students. It is through these most difficult & trying times that we truly experience the best of humanity and the support from our local community!"

Launched in 2018, Project Kudos was born through Schell Brothers’ mission to give kudos to their employees, as well as spread good vibes and happiness throughout the community. Over the past year and a half, The Kudos Bus visited schools, festivals and businesses to support the Project Kudos mission: to spread positive vibes.

Project Kudos and Schell Brothers will provide an updated list of neighborhood visits on their Facebook Page and the Project Kudos website.

