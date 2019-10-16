Log in
Schell Brothers Raises Money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's

0
10/16/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 28, 2019 - In order to generate funds and awareness for the Alzheimer’s community, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts an annual walk referred to as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event is the world’s largest walk associated with Alzheimer’s and is held in more than 600 communities nationwide every year. This year, Schell Brothers, a new home builder based in Coastal Delaware, challenged its many communities to a friendly contest to see which could raise the most money. Four of these communities, Senators, Coastal Club, Independence and Solitude, were able to collectively raise $41,135 in support of the organization. A contribution by Schell made the total exceed $50,000. The Lewes community, Senators, raised the most money per walker with donations exceeding $10,000.

Tom Fleweger of Coastal Club explained why he and his wife happily headed the Coastal Club Team, “Laura and I have always looked at retirement as a time to give back. Our introduction to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Schell Brothers was the perfect opportunity. It also took on special meaning as a way of honoring the memory of my mother who suffered from this horrible disease.”

Positive Impact - This inter-community challenge created an opportunity for homeowners to give back to the community, walk together and support the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alyssa Titus
Schell Brothers
3023816111
Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com

