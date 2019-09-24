Schiphol Airport Selects MarkLogic for Operational Flight Database

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, the third largest airport in Europe, has chosen MarkLogic as their underlying database for its flight information system. The platform will contain real-time data on the logistical movements of departing and arriving aircraft, parking spaces and ground movements. This information will also be shared in real-time with sector parties and passengers via the website, app and the information screens in the terminal.

Schiphol aims to be a digital frontrunner. In order to achieve this, Schiphol is pursuing a strategy called Enabling Technology Outlook, aimed at making the airport's technological foundation future-proof. This is based on various cloud techniques and ensures that systems are always available and can be adapted without downtime. The performance and capabilities of the MarkLogic® data platform will contribute greatly in the realization of this strategy, according to Arie van der Veek, Technology Lead at Royal Schiphol Group:

“The operational flight database cannot afford any downtime. MarkLogic’s technology has proven its reliability in its existing customer base and gives us the freedom to develop new architectures on the same database in the future due to its multi-model character,” said Van der Veek. “We wanted a modern database for a modern airport and MarkLogic proved to be the ideal match because of its enterprise support, security, scalability and high availability.”

Enterprise security

One of the areas in which the MarkLogic data platform performs strongly is security. It ensures granular data protection and supports users with assigned roles and privileges such as always confirming a user’s rights before enabling access. Additional measures include redaction, advanced encryption, element-level security, and other government-grade enterprise security capabilities.

“MarkLogic really stands out from the competition in terms of security,” Van der Veek said. “In our flight information systems, data from various Schiphol partners are combined in one central environment. With MarkLogic's data security capabilities, we expect a reduction in the complexity of our software and an increase in flexibility. This is also in line with our enabling technology strategy.”

Synergy between technology suppliers

A critical requirement for Schiphol was that MarkLogic had to run as a clustered database on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform. Van der Veek said: “OpenShift is an enterprise container technology that is key in the airport’s technological vision for the future. MarkLogic, together with Red Hat, showed high levels of willingness and ability to meet our critical needs. As a result, supplier support for the combination of Marklogic on OpenShift is ensured. We are very happy to collaborate with such capable technology partners.”

Future vision

Schiphol's vision for the future is aimed at modernizing its existing systems and digital infrastructure, and becoming Europe’s preferred airport for passengers, airlines and logistics service providers.

“We are proud that Schiphol is joining the growing MarkLogic community of industrial and logistics customers,” said Matt Turner, Chief Strategy Officer for Manufacturing at MarkLogic. “Our technology will enable Schiphol’s growth and modernization plans as it delivers a better experience for everyone including service providers.”

About Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol welcomed 71 million passengers in 2018 and carried 1.7 million tonnes of cargo. With 327 direct destinations around the world, Schiphol offers one of the best networks of destinations and frequencies in Europe. This makes Schiphol one of the most important main ports of Europe and one of the two European hubs of Air France-KLM and the SkyTeam alliance. Schiphol airport is an important economic driving force for the region. The airport employs approximately 67,000 people.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is part of Royal Schiphol Group. Royal Schiphol Group is an operator of airports both in the Netherlands and abroad. Royal Schiphol Group's ambition is to develop Schiphol into Europe's Preferred Airport, for passengers, airlines and logistics service providers.

About MarkLogic

For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the world’s experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic’s operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our customers to build next generation applications on a unified, 360-degree view of their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.marklogic.com.

