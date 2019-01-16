Schlichter Bogard & Denton Reaches $10.65 Million Settlement on Behalf of Duke University Employees in 403(b) Excessive Fee Case

Schlichter Bogard & Denton, a leading national law firm based in St.
Louis, today filed a preliminary settlement approval motion on behalf of
Duke University employees and retirees, in their suits against the
university involving their 403(b) retirement plan. The plaintiffs in the
cases, filed in August 2016 and August 2018, sued for alleged breach of
fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act
(ERISA). The settlement terms include the creation of a $10.65 million
settlement fund for the plaintiffs, as well as non-monetary relief.
The complaints, David Clark, et al., v. Duke University, et al.,
and Kathi Lucas, et al., v. Duke University, were originally
filed in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North
Carolina.
“This settlement includes both financial compensation and non-monetary
improvements to the plan going forward. It will enable Duke employees
and retirees to improve their ability to build their retirement assets
for years to come,” said Jerry Schlichter, managing partner of
Schlichter Bogard & Denton, attorneys for the plaintiffs.
The case was among the first cases ever filed against a university
alleging excessive fees. Schlichter Bogard & Denton also filed the first
cases over excessive fees in 401(k) plans.
The complaints alleged that Duke University breached its duties of
loyalty and prudence under ERISA by causing plan participants to pay
excessive fees for both administrative and investment services in the
plan. Duke denied it committed any fiduciary breach in its operation of
the plan.
Besides the financial compensation, Duke agreed for a three-year period
to: hire an independent consultant regarding bids for recordkeeping
services; ease the ability of participants to transfer their investments
out of frozen annuity accounts; analyze the cost of different share
classes of mutual funds considered for inclusion in the plan; and avoid
the use of plan assets to pay salaries of Duke employees who work on the
plan.
Schlichter Bogard & Denton, based in St. Louis, MO, pioneered excessive
fee 401(k) and 403(b) litigation on behalf of employees and retirees.
Since 2006, the firm has filed over 30 such complaints and secured 15
settlements on behalf of employees. In 2009, the firm won the first full
trial of a 401(k) excessive fee case against ABB. The firm’s Tibble
v. Edison is the first and only 401(k) excessive fee case to be
argued in the Supreme Court. On May 18, 2015, the firm won a landmark
unanimous 9-0 decision in which both the AARP and the Solicitor General
wrote supporting briefs for the employees.
Jerry Schlichter and his firm have been referred to by federal judges as
“preeminent” in the field of 401(k) fee litigation; as demonstrating
“extraordinary skill and determination”; as making “a significant,
national contribution,” having “educated plan administrators, the
Department of Labor, [and] the courts” about fees and fiduciary
obligations; and has been referred to by federal judges as a “private
attorney general,” causing fees to come down by over $2 billion annually
in the entire 401(k) industry.
