Schneider Donates Trucks to Attract New Drivers and Updates Training Fleets at CDL Schools

Company promotes learning with more modern equipment to better prepare new drivers for their jobs

With the professional truck driver shortage continuing to exceed critical numbers, Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) is leading the effort to curtail the scarcity by donating 10 gently used, late model trucks to select CDL driver training programs at community or technical colleges throughout the U.S.

Schneider, the premier provider of trucking, logistics and intermodal services, is providing Freightliner Cascadia® units that include some of the trucking industry’s most advanced technologies and automated manual transmissions. Driver training time is significantly more efficient when using an automated manual transmission because it allows trainers to focus on maneuverability and awareness, rather than gear changing.

“In addition to hiring many experienced drivers across the country for the many types of positions we offer, Schneider also recruits graduates from CDL driver training programs,” said Rob Reich, EVP and chief administrative officer at Schneider. “We know that many driving training programs have limited resources, and we want the next generation of professional drivers to train in the best trucks in the business as they embark on new careers.”

Schneider has donated the 10 trucks to four CDL training programs:

With these donations, Schneider also expects to attract more candidates among individuals who previously may not have considered a professional truck driving career.

“Women and younger adults are an emerging driver pool, and we believe technologies like automated manual transmissions, safety and connectivity will attract a more diverse audience to the trucking industry,” said Reich. “Learning on modern equipment spec’d with some of the latest technologies and creature comforts helps attract new candidates and allows them to adjust more quickly to the new trucks operating within our fleet.”

Information about driving careers with Schneider can be found at SchneiderJobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005785/en/