Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schneider Electric Adopts Actvcontent’s Automated Manufacturing Execution System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

New SaaS platform to enable manufacturers to visualize their factory floors in real-time and streamline key parts of the manufacturing process

Actvcontent, a company pioneering manufacturing and automation software, announced Schneider Electric’s adoption of its turnkey platform, the Actvcontent Automated Manufacturing Execution System (AMES). For manufacturing facilities, the implementation timeline to deploy new software can be cumbersome and lengthy, Actvcontent’s AMES platform improves production efficiency and allows global industrial companies to gain value and scale quickly.

Actvcontent’s AMES capabilities include:

  • Easily linking multiple data sources needed to run a factory
  • Real-time visualization of the factory and communication during production
  • Automated triggers to streamline key parts of the manufacturing process

Nick Campbell, Production Manager at Schneider Electric said: “This is truly a turnkey MES solution. It doesn’t take a large investment to set up as you just need to purchase mobile devices and have 1 – 2 admins at your plant to get started.”

“With the rise of Smart Manufacturing over the next few years, there’s a growing need for an application like Actvcontent that streamlines coordination between operations, engineering and management. Through a simple integration, Actvcontent provides a robust solution that fits many of our plants globally,” said Brian Tessier, VP of Global Supply Chain Transformation at Schneider Electric.

The company’s new automation technology leapfrogs traditional MES. “We relied on separate platforms for engineering, design, and operations that didn’t talk. Now our operators can access dynamic digital drawings for specific orders they’re working on through the Actvcontent app,” said Ryan Teter, Manufacturing Engineer at Schneider Electric. “Actvcontent’s visual factory floor shows us exactly where orders are and automatically highlights any concerns, issues or priorities.”

“Current MES solutions aren’t built to enable the next generation of industrial technology/innovation, we need systems that talk, are intelligent and reactive,” said Vikas Murali, CEO of Actvcontent. “Our goal is to set the standard and become the leader in the manufacturing operations space.”

Actvcontent is available for general release starting September 2018. “We’re excited to work with the team at Actvcontent as they expand their offering to other sites,” said Nathan Braga, Manager of Global Supply Chain Transformation at Schneider Electric.

More information on the capabilities can be found here.

About Actvcontent

Actvcontent is a manufacturing software and automation company focused on visualizing and automating manufacturing processes. By leveraging Actvcontent’s AMES, our clients can visualize their factory floor in real-time and create automated workflows to completely streamline key parts of their production process.

For more information, please visit: www.actvcontent.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:21pCANNAROYALTY : Gives Financing to Utopia Cannabis
AQ
12:21pDMG BLOCKCHAIN : and Soluna Announce Strategic Partnership for Morocco Wind Farm Project
AQ
12:21pNETWORKNEWSBREAKS &NDASH; CANOPY RIVERS CORP. AND AIM2 VENTURES INC. (TSXV : AIMB.P) Shareholders Vote in Favor of Qualifying Transaction
AQ
12:21pNANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT : Ultraflix teams with your grateful nation to help veterans of the special forces transition into their next career
AQ
12:21pTeamsters Join International Delegation of Coca-Cola Workers at Atlanta Protest
PR
12:20pJCDECAUX : wins £280m advertising contract (more than 314 million euros) with Network Rail A global first to deliver a 100% digital transport environment
GL
12:20pJCDECAUX : wins £280m advertising contract (more than 314 million euros) with Network Rail A global first to deliver a 100% digital transport environment
AQ
12:20pGOLDMAN SACHS' : Next CEO Replaces Finance Chief, Names Top Deputy -- Update
DJ
12:20pSPORTTOTAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.