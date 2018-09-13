Schneider Electric Adopts Actvcontent’s Automated Manufacturing Execution System

Actvcontent,
a company pioneering manufacturing and automation software, announced Schneider
Electric’s adoption of its turnkey platform, the Actvcontent
Automated Manufacturing Execution System (AMES). For manufacturing
facilities, the implementation timeline to deploy new software can be
cumbersome and lengthy, Actvcontent’s AMES platform improves production
efficiency and allows global industrial companies to gain value and
scale quickly.
Actvcontent’s AMES capabilities include:
-
Easily linking multiple data sources needed to run a factory
-
Real-time visualization of the factory and communication during
production
-
Automated triggers to streamline key parts of the manufacturing process
Nick Campbell, Production Manager at Schneider Electric said:
“This is truly a turnkey MES solution. It doesn’t take a large
investment to set up as you just need to purchase mobile devices and
have 1 – 2 admins at your plant to get started.”
“With the rise of Smart Manufacturing over the next few years, there’s a
growing need for an application like Actvcontent that streamlines
coordination between operations, engineering and management. Through a
simple integration, Actvcontent provides a robust solution that fits
many of our plants globally,” said Brian Tessier, VP of Global Supply
Chain Transformation at Schneider Electric.
The company’s new automation technology leapfrogs traditional MES. “We
relied on separate platforms for engineering, design, and operations
that didn’t talk. Now our operators can access dynamic digital drawings
for specific orders they’re working on through the Actvcontent app,”
said Ryan Teter, Manufacturing Engineer at Schneider Electric.
“Actvcontent’s visual factory floor shows us exactly where orders are
and automatically highlights any concerns, issues or priorities.”
“Current MES solutions aren’t built to enable the next generation of
industrial technology/innovation, we need systems that talk, are
intelligent and reactive,” said Vikas Murali, CEO of Actvcontent. “Our
goal is to set the standard and become the leader in the manufacturing
operations space.”
Actvcontent is available for general release starting September 2018.
“We’re excited to work with the team at Actvcontent as they expand their
offering to other sites,” said Nathan Braga, Manager of Global Supply
Chain Transformation at Schneider Electric.
More information on the capabilities can be found here.
About Actvcontent
Actvcontent is a manufacturing software and automation company focused
on visualizing and automating manufacturing processes. By leveraging
Actvcontent’s AMES, our clients can visualize their factory floor in
real-time and create automated workflows to completely streamline key
parts of their production process.
For more information, please visit: www.actvcontent.com.
