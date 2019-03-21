Schneider Electric Selects Actvcontent to Drive Operational Efficiencies in New Factory Expansion

Actvcontent’s easy-to-deploy Automated Manufacturing Execution System (AMES) helps manufacturers accelerate their digital transformation across multiple factory sites.

Actvcontent, a manufacturing operations software company, announced that Schneider Electric has expanded its initial implementation of Actvcontent’s Manufacturing Execution System (AMES) to new factory sites following a successful implementation in September 2018.

Schneider Electric is a leading manufacturer of power management systems and connected products with a global presence in over 100 countries.

The Actvcontent expansion enables Schneider Electric’s smart manufacturing strategic initiatives for leading the digital transformation in energy management and automation. The first implementation was in Schneider Electric’s 200,000 sq. ft. factory which allowed the team to identify bottlenecks and schedule impacts for improved operational visibility. Actvcontent provided an efficient way for operators, supervisors and plant managers to communicate and collaborate on the factory floor, critical to delivering products to clients on-time.

Jason Wooten, Customer Satisfaction and Quality Manager – Strategic Accounts at Schneider Electric said, “I’m excited to work with the Actvcontent team again at our new 110,000 sq. ft. factory solely dedicated to production for one of our largest customers. Their solution delivers a level of operational visibility and production level traceability that meets our high customer expectations and factory needs.”

Actvcontent’s AMES fits into Schneider Electric’s long-term vision for the next generation of manufacturing technology. “We have a multitude of manufacturing technologies that are large, expensive and time consuming to deploy. Actvcontent is very exciting to us because it’s something that can be deployed in hours and days as opposed to months and years!” said Brian Tessier, VP of Global Supply Chain Transformation at Schneider Electric.

“The ability to deploy manufacturing systems cost effectively, which traditionally has been a cumbersome process, across multiple locations offers incredible value to our clients,” said Vikas Murali, CEO of Actvcontent. “We are thrilled that Schneider Electric is expanding our solution and we are looking forward to working with them to drive operational efficiency across their factory sites.”

