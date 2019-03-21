Schneider Electric Selects Actvcontent to Drive Operational Efficiencies in New Factory Expansion

Actvcontent,
a manufacturing operations software company, announced that Schneider
Electric has expanded its initial implementation of Actvcontent’s
Manufacturing Execution System (AMES) to new factory sites
following a successful implementation in September 2018.
Schneider Electric is a leading manufacturer of power management systems
and connected products with a global presence in over 100 countries.
The Actvcontent expansion enables Schneider Electric’s smart
manufacturing strategic initiatives for leading the digital
transformation in energy management and automation. The first
implementation was in Schneider Electric’s 200,000 sq. ft. factory which
allowed the team to identify bottlenecks and schedule impacts for
improved operational visibility. Actvcontent provided an efficient way
for operators, supervisors and plant managers to communicate and
collaborate on the factory floor, critical to delivering products to
clients on-time.
Jason Wooten, Customer Satisfaction and Quality Manager –
Strategic Accounts at Schneider Electric said, “I’m excited
to work with the Actvcontent team again at our new 110,000 sq. ft.
factory solely dedicated to production for one of our largest customers.
Their solution delivers a level of operational visibility and production
level traceability that meets our high customer expectations and factory
needs.”
Actvcontent’s AMES fits into Schneider Electric’s long-term vision for
the next generation of manufacturing technology. “We have a multitude of
manufacturing technologies that are large, expensive and time consuming
to deploy. Actvcontent is very exciting to us because it’s something
that can be deployed in hours and days as opposed to months and years!”
said Brian Tessier, VP of Global Supply Chain Transformation at
Schneider Electric.
“The ability to deploy manufacturing systems cost effectively, which
traditionally has been a cumbersome process, across multiple locations
offers incredible value to our clients,” said Vikas Murali, CEO of
Actvcontent. “We are thrilled that Schneider Electric is expanding our
solution and we are looking forward to working with them to drive
operational efficiency across their factory sites.”
A demo of Actvcontent is available: Request
a Demo.
About Actvcontent
Actvcontent is a manufacturing operations software company focused on
visualizing and automating manufacturing processes. By leveraging
Actvcontent’s AMES, our clients can visualize their factory floor in
real-time and create automated workflows to completely streamline key
parts of their production process.
For more information, please visit: www.actvcontent.com.
