Schneider Gives Big To Communities Across The Nation In 2019

Schneider Foundation and Associates Donated More Than $1.5 Million to Organizations Across North America

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has long supported nonprofits through financial contributions, in-kind delivery donations and associate volunteerism. Last year was no exception. As a supporter of the communities in which its associates and customers live, the Schneider Foundation donated more than $1.5 million in grants to more than 750 organizations in 2019.

“With Schneider associates, customers, vendors and equipment located throughout North America, we strive to help those all around us with our talent, treasure and time,” said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. “Last year, our amazing associates volunteered nearly 6,400 hours of time to organizations that are in the communities where we live, work and serve.”

The Schneider Foundation provides assistance in unique ways:

Foundation Donations: Direct donations are given to nonprofits for specific events, general capital campaigns and special causes close to associates’ hearts.

In-Kind Donations: These donations include hauling supplies like coffee to military troops deploying overseas and delivering high school band equipment to the Rose Bowl, as well as tech support, printing and equipment donations to organizations in need.

Pay It Forward: The Schneider Foundation randomly selects 100 associates who in turn select a charity of their choice to be the recipient of a $100 donation, totaling $10,000 to charities making a difference in 2019.

Dollars For Doers: Whether it’s helping out the Red Cross with blood drives or leading a Girl Scout troop, Schneider associates who volunteer at least 50 hours in their community receive a $250 donation for the nonprofit organization of their choice.

Giving Orange: Schneider associates donate funds to help fellow associates experiencing a crisis. No matter the unexpected, catastrophic or unavoidable loss associates face, other associates step in to help, just like family.

United Way: Schneider facilitates a United Way campaign across the organization each year, consistently appearing as one of their top five corporate donors.

By giving to communities in ways that help industries like health and human services, education, children and arts and culture, Schneider and its associates create opportunities for friends, neighbors and communities across the nation to thrive.

