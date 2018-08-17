Schneider National : Receives Two Quest for Quality Awards TMS (Transportation Management Systems) and Bulk (Tanker) Motor Carriers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Aug. 16, 2018) - Schneider, a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, has been awarded two 2018 Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management in the following categories: 3PL: TMS (Transportation Management Systems) and Bulk (Tanker) Motor Carriers.

For more than three decades, Logistics Management's Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important indicator of customer satisfaction and performance excellence. Receiving honors in 3PL: TMS and Bulk Motor Carriers categories reflects Schneider's dedication to providing innovative transportation and logistics solutions to meet customers' changing business needs.

To select this year's Quest for Quality Award recipients, Logistic Management's readers completed a survey rating companies on the basis of service quality, making it the only survey of its kind in the market. Third-party logistics providers were rated on the attributes of carrier selection/negotiation, order fulfillment, transportation/distribution, inventory management and logistics information systems. Transportation service providers were scored on Logistics Management's five key criteria: on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations.

This year, 4,500 responses were recorded between January and May.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

A $4.4 billion company (2017 revenue), Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years. For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.