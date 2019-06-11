Log in
Schneider National : Uses Leading Technology for Innovative Supply Chain Management

06/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

The Magic Quadrant charts the strengths of 13 transportation management systems

GREEN BAY, Wis. - (June 11, 2019) - In today's fast-paced transportation marketplace, technology plays a large and critical role in effective management of moves. Logistics leaders are continually searching for better supply chain answers, and it takes critical information to make the right choice. The Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMSs), a guide compiled by Gartner, was created for companies that want to evaluate the top TMSs available. Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, uses MercuryGate, as well as Oracle and JDA, the two highest-mapped systems for complete and comprehensive supply chain management.

The Magic Quadrant evaluated 13 TMSs, focusing on holistic multimodal options that support for-hire transportation management operations. Each TMS was evaluated against two major criteria categories - Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision - with additional evaluative criteria within each category. After being assigned a final score, the TMS was charted on the Magic Quadrant and identified as one of the following designations: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries or Niche Players.

Oracle and JDA, two of the TMSs that Schneider Logistics uses, were the highest-ranked options in the Leaders quadrant. Companies in the Leaders quadrant provide broad, deep and differentiated functionality that addresses a broad range of user requirements. These companies have proven products and track records of success, supporting complex transportation strategies for large customers, as well as the ability to deploy their TMSs with smaller shippers.

The third TMS Schneider uses is MercuryGate, recognized in the Challenger quadrant. A Challenger offers reliable TMS solutions and generally supports moderately complex transportation requirements. Schneider Logistics was recently welcomed by MercuryGate as an approved Logistics Integrator. Under the Logistics Integrator Program, shippers of all sizes can leverage the capabilities and broad range of services provided by Schneider's Logistics division, including TMS design, testing and training. Schneider can support integration of various platforms into the TMS to help ease the burden on a shipper's IT team, augmenting a shipper's operations with technology, expert services, people and process. Not only can Schneider set up the TMS for a shipper, it can operate the technology for various customers and create scalable, simplified and personally tailored solutions that are guaranteed to maximize the investment value in logistics services.

'Schneider has a rich history of innovation and deploying technology that differentiates us from other providers,' said Mike Kukiela, vice president and general manager of supply chain management at Schneider. 'The fact that we use the highest-ranked TMSs on this exclusive list reinforces what shippers have come to expect from us for decades: Our powerful and forward-thinking supply chain solutions are backed by the best technology available anywhere. Shippers who choose Schneider Logistics receive industry-leading services powered by the very best technology across brokerage, warehousing and supply chain services.'

Shippers who want information on how technology can advance their supply chain efforts can learn more at https://schneider.com/our-services/logistics or email us at solutions@schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, First to Final Mile, LTL, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit www.schneider.com or follow on Twitter: @WeAreSchneider

Disclaimer

Schneider National Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 14:02:07 UTC
