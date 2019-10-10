Scholar Education : CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SCHOLAR EDUCATION GROUP

思 考 樂 教 育 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1769)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

TENANCY AGREEMENTS

TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The Group is continuously identifying suitable premises for its business expansion. Leveraging its strategic relationship with CREG (a substantial shareholder of the Company), the Group cooperated with CR Vanguard (a state-owned enterprise with nearly 220,000 employees, and a leading retailer and operator of commercial properties with a mature, extensive business network of over 3,100 retail stores under its ownership in more than 240 cities across the PRC), and entered into the Tenancy Agreements for the rental of two premises in Shenzhen and Jiangmen, respectively, with a view to developing and operating new learning centres.

The premises under the Tenancy Agreements are strategically important to the Group's expansion plan. In particular, the premises in Jiangmen will develop into the Group's first learning centre in Jiangmen, which is also positioned to become the Group's flagship centre and regional headquarters in Jiangmen. In addition, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreements signifies the development of the Group's strategic cooperation with CREG and CR Vanguard. The Group is currently exploring the possibility to source from CR Vanguard's network other suitable premises to operate new learning centres in various cities in Guangdong Province, including Zhongshan, Zhuhai, Dongguan and Guangzhou with a view to further strengthening its presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macau Greater Bay Area.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As at the date of this announcement, CREG is a substantial shareholder of the Company holding approximately 11.63% of the issued share capital of the Company. CREG is wholly owned by CRE Alliance Fund I L.P., which is in turn managed by a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited as its general partner. As CR Vanguard is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, both of the lessors of the Tenancy Agreements, being CR Vanguard and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CR Vanguard, respectively, are connected persons of the Company under Rule 14A.13(1) of the Listing Rules and the rental transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreements constitute connected transactions of the Company.