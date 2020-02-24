Log in
School Bags Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Offerings of Eco-friendly School Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/24/2020 | 08:16pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the school bags market, and it is poised to grow by USD 3.14 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005689/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global School Bags Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing offerings of eco-friendly school bags have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

School Bags Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

School Bags Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31380

School Bags Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our school bags market report covers the following areas:

  • School Bags Market size
  • School Bags Market trends
  • School Bags Market industry analysis

This study identifies high demand for lightweight school bags as one of the prime reasons driving the school bags market growth during the next few years.

School Bags Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the school bags market, including some of the vendors such as DELSEY, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Samsonite International SA, Targus Inc., and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the school bags market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

School Bags Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist school bags market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the school bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the school bags market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of school bags market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
