School Of Rock Announces 'GearSelect', Further Revolutionizes Performance-Based Music Education

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock®, the world's leader in performance-based music education, is proud to announce School of Rock GearSelect, a transformational set of partnerships with the most innovative providers of musical instruments, accessories and tools in the world. School of Rock is proud to welcome…

Fender® (guitars and amplifiers), Zildjian® (cymbals), Vic Firth® (sticks and mallets), Roland® (keyboards/electronic drums), Earasures® (hearing protection), as well a portfolio of brands distributed by Hal Leonard®, including Gretsch® (drums), Gibraltar® (drum hardware), Remo® (drum heads), Blue® (mics), Avid® (Pro Tools recording software), Samson® (audio), GeerFab® (acoustic treatments), Tycoon® (hand percussion), and Hal Leonard® print music publications.

Through GearSelect, School of Rock will be working with its new partners on original content, artist access, and special events. Partner brands will be front and center in School of Rock music video productions, live performances, and marketing platforms. Brands also have the opportunity to tap into School of Rock students' insights and feedback to help shape product and customer strategies.

School of Rock will feature GearSelect partners' world-class products to its community of 30,000 students around the world each year. This will come to life through collaboration on sourcing partners' gear for schools, introducing instructors and students to their brands, and reducing obstacles for younger artists to get professional level gear.

According to School of Rock CEO, Rob Price "School of Rock already offers unmatched musical development. Adding GearSelect will substantially improve the quality of our student's playing and performing experience."

Fender was the first partner to join GearSelect. Fender CEO Andy Mooney observes "School of Rock has an unmatched opportunity to help shape tomorrow's players. We are excited to leverage this powerful partnership to maximize the exposure of these young artists to Fender's innovations."

While GearSelect will expose School of Rock's community to a wide range of products, the company realizes that schools and students will need other categories of equipment or special requirements. To support this, its schools, staff members and students will have the additional support of Chicago Music Exchange. In addition to its flagship store in Chicago, CME offers an extraordinary ecommerce platform and exceptional support through a dedicated concierge and special programs for School of Rock Students.

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 220 schools in nine global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to more than 30,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons (available at www.schoolofrock.com/lessons ).

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), whose portfolio of brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH® and Charvel®, follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest quality instruments and musical solutions across genres. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of music through electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, pro audio, accessories and digital products that inspire and enable musical expression at every stage, from beginners to history-making legends. For additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

ABOUT ZILDJIAN

The Zildjian Company has been synonymous with setting the standard for the development and manufacture of high performance musical instruments since 1623. As the world's leading maker of cymbals, drumsticks and percussion mallets, Zildjian products are sold across the globe, under the Zildjian, Vic Firth and Balter Mallet brands, and are the standard to which all other cymbals, drumsticks and mallets are measured. From the beginner to the world's greatest rock stars, jazz performers and concert percussionists, amateurs and pros alike chose Zildjian, Vic Firth, and Balter Mallets products to allow them to experience and share the joy of music.

Headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts with offices in Los Angeles, CA and London, UK, Zildjian products are sold globally through distributors and via a network of dealers. All Zildjian products are made in the USA at our cymbal factory in Norwell, MA and drumstick/mallet factory in Newport, ME. For more information on the Avedis Zildjian Company, please visit: https://zildjian.com/information/about-zildjian

ABOUT HAL LEONARD

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest publisher and distributor of music performance and instructional materials, with a catalog of over 220,000 products in both physical and digital form. Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, and arrangers. The company is also a major distributor of music gear and technology products, selling and marketing the most popular software, hard goods and accessories available today. Its products are sold in more than 65 countries throughout the world through Hal Leonard offices and a large network of distributors. Hal Leonard is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and also has domestic offices in Winona, MN; Austin, TX; Boston, MA; and San Francisco, CA. It also has offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Holland, India, Italy, Switzerland, and two locations in the UK: London and Bury St. Edmunds, England.

