SchoolMint : Names Bryan MacDonald as Chief Executive Officer

MacDonald arrives with deep industry expertise and a track record of delivering innovative solutions at scale to educators, students and families.

SchoolMint, the leading provider of strategic enrollment management and positive behavior solutions for K-12, announced today that it has hired Bryan MacDonald as its new Chief Executive Officer, underscoring the company's commitment to accelerating growth and innovation. MacDonald joins SchoolMint from his most recent role as Chief Product and Technology Officer, at Illuminate Education. SchoolMint co-founder and current CEO Jinal Jhaveri will step down on May 28, 2019, following more than 6 years in which he led the business through its launch and incubation at YCombinator/ImagineK12, the integration of Hero K12, and private equity investments by BV Investment Partners. Jhaveri will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of SchoolMint’s Board of Directors going forward.

MacDonald brings deep industry and operational expertise, a proven track record of leading highly scalable education technology companies and a passion for delightful products to his role as SchoolMint’s new CEO. He comes to SchoolMint following a 2-year position at Illuminate Education, where he led Product, R&D, and Strategy. During his tenure at Illuminate, MacDonald helped the company triple in size through both organic growth and acquisitions.

MacDonald has been a successful leader of organizations during times of significant evolution and growth. He began his career as a teacher and then became a district technology leader before joining PowerSchool as one of its first 30 employees. He helped steer PowerSchool’s growth from startup to industry SIS leader during its time as a division of Apple and later Pearson. MacDonald served as PowerSchool’s Managing Director in the years progressing up to its sale to Vista Equity. He was on the Board of Safari Books Online, also helping that business double in size.

“I am excited to join the SchoolMint team,” said MacDonald. “SchoolMint is transforming the way educators embrace and manage school choice, climate, culture, and is helping students grow and improve their behavior. It is a great company with an amazing culture and a team that is deeply passionate about its mission.”

Co-founder and current CEO Jinal Jhaveri is also excited about the next chapter. "Forum Desai and I founded SchoolMint with a vision of helping educators simplify and delight families as they navigate the often cumbersome and stressful school enrollment processes. Today, millions of students and their families benefit by using our products. I feel a tremendous accomplishment in that achievement. We are thrilled to have Bryan lead our company forward and are confident that our team will continue to help educators create bright sustainable futures.”

“We are grateful for all of Jinal’s efforts and accomplishments as founder of SchoolMint, and look forward to his continued visionary leadership as our partner on the board. It is a great time for Bryan to join the team to continue capitalizing on the expansive opportunity set in front of SchoolMint,” added Jason Kustka, Principal at BV Investment Partners. “Bryan's proven track record as a senior leader at several top edtech companies over the past 20 years makes him an ideal successor to Jinal. We are excited to work with him in the years to come.”

SchoolMint is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving over 4 million students and more than 10,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management, student behavior improvement - HeroK12, and school safety - SureWatch. SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their industry-leading SchoolFinder and application products are bringing equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are making unified enrollment, school climate and culture improvement, and other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and New York. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

