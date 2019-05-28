SchoolMint : Names Bryan MacDonald as Chief Executive Officer

SchoolMint, the leading provider of strategic enrollment management and
positive behavior solutions for K-12, announced today that it has hired
Bryan MacDonald as its new Chief Executive Officer, underscoring the
company's commitment to accelerating growth and innovation. MacDonald
joins SchoolMint from his most recent role as Chief Product and
Technology Officer, at Illuminate Education. SchoolMint co-founder and
current CEO Jinal Jhaveri will step down on May 28, 2019, following more
than 6 years in which he led the business through its launch and
incubation at YCombinator/ImagineK12, the integration of Hero K12, and
private equity investments by BV Investment Partners. Jhaveri will
assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of SchoolMint’s Board of
Directors going forward.
MacDonald brings deep industry and operational expertise, a proven track
record of leading highly scalable education technology companies and a
passion for delightful products to his role as SchoolMint’s new CEO. He
comes to SchoolMint following a 2-year position at Illuminate Education,
where he led Product, R&D, and Strategy. During his tenure at
Illuminate, MacDonald helped the company triple in size through both
organic growth and acquisitions.
MacDonald has been a successful leader of organizations during times of
significant evolution and growth. He began his career as a teacher and
then became a district technology leader before joining PowerSchool as
one of its first 30 employees. He helped steer PowerSchool’s growth from
startup to industry SIS leader during its time as a division of Apple
and later Pearson. MacDonald served as PowerSchool’s Managing Director
in the years progressing up to its sale to Vista Equity. He was on the
Board of Safari Books Online, also helping that business double in size.
“I am excited to join the SchoolMint team,” said MacDonald. “SchoolMint
is transforming the way educators embrace and manage school choice,
climate, culture, and is helping students grow and improve their
behavior. It is a great company with an amazing culture and a team that
is deeply passionate about its mission.”
Co-founder and current CEO Jinal Jhaveri is also excited about the next
chapter. "Forum Desai and I founded SchoolMint with a vision of helping
educators simplify and delight families as they navigate the often
cumbersome and stressful school enrollment processes. Today, millions of
students and their families benefit by using our products. I feel a
tremendous accomplishment in that achievement. We are thrilled to have
Bryan lead our company forward and are confident that our team will
continue to help educators create bright sustainable futures.”
“We are grateful for all of Jinal’s efforts and accomplishments as
founder of SchoolMint, and look forward to his continued visionary
leadership as our partner on the board. It is a great time for Bryan to
join the team to continue capitalizing on the expansive opportunity set
in front of SchoolMint,” added Jason Kustka, Principal at BV Investment
Partners. “Bryan's proven track record as a senior leader at several top
edtech companies over the past 20 years makes him an ideal successor to
Jinal. We are excited to work with him in the years to come.”
About SchoolMint
SchoolMint is dedicated to helping educators create bright,
sustainable futures. Serving over 4 million students and more than
10,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12
provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management, student
behavior improvement - HeroK12, and school safety - SureWatch.
SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management,
registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior
reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally
sound. With products that put the family experience first, while
generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across
the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their
industry-leading SchoolFinder and application products are bringing
equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are
making unified enrollment, school climate and culture improvement, and
other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV
Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and
New York. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.
