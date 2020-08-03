Log in
Schools Fight COVID with Increased Ventilation and Airxchange Interchangeable Segments

08/03/2020 | 07:16am EDT

As schools and universities prepare to reopen for the fall academic year, ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force has recommended that educational facilities have systems capable of achieving 150% of its minimum ventilation air flow to reduce airborne transmission of viruses. Airxchange Energy Recovery Wheels are built with interchangeable segments. Interchangeable segments offer flexibility to modify ventilation systems to reduce air resistance which can result in higher ventilation rates. Since energy recovery wheels are used as a component in the larger HVAC system, please consult a professional design engineer to understand other possible system effects.

Airxchange recognizes the budget pressures of schools. In an effort to facilitate increased ventilation rates and keep students and faculty safe, Airxchange has developed a “Schools Fight COVID” incentive program. For every low pressure drop segment set ordered by a school district before Sept. 7th, 2020, Airxchange will contribute two complimentary sets of equal or smaller size. (Limited time offer). Visit website for full details.

“Airxchange Energy Recovery Wheels can be provided with our PDX option that reduces air resistance and increased ventilation flow rates. While the PDX may not be enough to fully attain the ASHRAE recommended 50% increase in ventilation rates, it will provide significant improvement with little or no system impact. This is not possible with other manufacturer’s wheels.”- Randall Steele, President/CEO of Airxchange.

“Another feature of the Airxchange interchangeable segments is the ease in which they can be cleaned. Cleaning existing segments reduces air resistance which improves airflow. This may be enough for many systems to get ventilation rates back to the original design with minimal cost. Improved ventilation airflow by cleaning wheels may be the lowest cost option to minimize the spread of pathogens, like COVID-19.”– Richard Taft, SVP of Sales.

About Airxchange

Airxchange has 35 years of extensive experience in the energy recovery industry. Our mission is to design and manufacture high quality products that perform reliably and effectively for the life of the HVAC system, reduce energy consumption, and improve indoor air quality. The addition of high-tech materials and innovative designs to a technology based on fundamental scientific principles has earned us the trust of our valued OEM customers. We will continue to innovate and support our customers to meet evolving market demands for energy recovery ventilation technology.


© Business Wire 2020
