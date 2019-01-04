Schrödinger : Closes $85 Million Financing to Advance Computational Platform and Expand Drug Discovery Pipeline

Schrödinger,
a privately held company revolutionizing drug discovery through advanced
molecular simulations, today announced the closing of an $85 million
financing to support continued growth and innovation of its
computational platform and expansion of its drug discovery pipeline.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and WuXi AppTec’s Corporate
Venture Fund co-led the round, joined by leading life science and tech
investors Deerfield
Management, Baron,
Qiming
Venture Partners, and GV
(formerly Google Ventures).
“Schrödinger has demonstrated that precise molecular design can
significantly accelerate drug discovery and lead to unexpected solutions
that stand to benefit patients. We’re pleased to support this exciting
stage in Schrödinger’s growth,” said Bill Gates, who has led three
previous investments in Schrödinger since 2010.
The new investment will support Schrödinger’s ongoing research and
development to extend the capabilities of its widely adopted
computational platform for drug discovery and materials research. The
company also plans to add scientists and developers and expand its drug
discovery team to work on a growing pipeline of assets. Schrödinger’s
pipeline spans both partnered and proprietary programs for a range of
indications, including several compounds in clinical development.
“We continue to be impressed by Schrödinger’s ability to drive in an
innovative way the development of new medicines,” said Dr. Ge Li,
Chairman of WuXi Group and CEO of WuXi AppTec. “We look forward to the
accelerated progress this investment will bring for patients who are
counting on our industry to deliver medicines and treatments for
critical, unmet medical needs.”
“The investment will allow us to continue to advance our technology
platform to help our users accelerate their work in life sciences and
materials design. We are also excited to expand our drug discovery
efforts, leveraging our platform to grow our pipeline and discover new
medicines more efficiently,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., Schrödinger’s CEO.
“Our growth will help us realize our mission to improve human health and
quality of life.”
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is a leading provider of advanced molecular simulations and
enterprise software solutions that accelerate and increase the
efficiency of drug discovery and materials design. Schrödinger has a
growing pipeline of early-stage assets and has co-founded leading
biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic
Therapeutic. In addition, the company has deep partnerships and
collaborations in such fields as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals,
chemicals, and electronics. Through significant long-term investments in
basic research, Schrödinger has made scientific breakthroughs across
many areas of drug discovery and materials science. Founded in 1990,
Schrödinger has nearly 400 employees and operations in the United
States, Europe, Japan, and India, as well as business partners in China
and Korea. For more information, please visit www.schrodinger.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005471/en/