Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schrodinger's labour market: Canadian Chamber comments on job figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:26am EDT

(OTTAWA) - June 5, 2020 - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Chief Economist and Vice President of Policy, Dr. Trevin Stratton, issued the following statement about today's Labour Force Survey figures:

'It is indeed a strange time when we react favorably to slowing job losses that by any standard measure would be catastrophic. Today's figures (290,000 jobs gained, but 13.7% unemployment) are both terrible and positive at the same time. They are the Schrodinger's cat of job markets, and we shouldn't read too much into what we already know.

We are still in an unprecedented economic downturn, but the unemployment rate is slowing. Canada avoided the worst-case economic scenario and the economic impact on the global economy has peaked, according to the Bank of Canada's latest outlook.

There is still a high level of uncertainty about how recovery will unfold. We will have to continue supporting individual Canadians and businesses so they can make it through the current economic turmoil, but we must also start planning to transition to a national stimulus strategy for recovery to get Canadians back to work as our economy re-opens.

The more instructive value of future Labour Force Surveys will be found in how and when workers return in regions at various stages of re-opening. Correlating this regional data, by sector, against the stages of opening across the country will provide us with more insight into how the country as a whole will emerge from its economic shutdown.

Getting Canadians back to work will be a critical first stage in our economic recovery. That's why governments need to work together to develop and support business-led labour market strategies tailored to communities by using local labour market information and real-time data.

At the same time, we need a comprehensive review of Employment Insurance programs to identify the reforms required to respond to current and future workforce needs. Ensuring Canadians remain connected to the labour force and including a strong upskilling/reskilling training component.

We have a long road ahead of us. First steps can often set the tone. Let's get this re-opening right.'

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Because Business Matters

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Phil Taylor at ptaylor@chamber.ca

Disclaimer

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 13:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aHELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
09:43aBombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as pandemic dents travel demand
RE
09:42aCENTURY BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:41aAFA Statement on May Jobs Report
PU
09:41aLUXFER : Holds Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
09:41aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Non-Executive And Non-Independent Director
PU
09:41aCORESTATE CAPITAL S A : “We return to our offices” – Statement by CORESTATE CEO – Lars Schnidrig
PU
09:41aJUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
09:39aAMBER GRID : Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
AQ
09:39aSIAULIU BANKAS : Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group