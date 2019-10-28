Schulte Roth & Zabel : Presents Its 10th Annual Shareholder Activism Conference

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its 10th Annual Shareholder Activism Conference today in New York. The conference features leading activist investors and their advisers, institutional investors and proxy advisers. The speakers will discuss their perspectives on the current activist environment, lessons learned from recent campaigns, as well as emerging trends. The event is by invitation only.

Marc Weingarten and Ele Klein, SRZ partners and co-chairs of SRZ’s global Shareholder Activism Group, are spearheading the annual event. Mr. Weingarten will moderate the panel “Effecting Change: The Activist Perspective,” featuring Peter Feld of Starboard Value LP, Scott Ostfeld of JANA Partners LLC and Matthew Peltz of Trian Fund Management, L.P. For the “The Institutional Investor Perspective,” Mr. Klein will interview Ray Cameron of BlackRock, Inc.

Aneliya Crawford, SRZ partner in the Shareholder Activism and M&A and Securities Groups, will moderate the panel “Contested Situations: The Proxy Adviser Perspective,” featuring Cristiano Guerra of Institutional Shareholder Services and Jason McCandless of Glass Lewis.

The speakers on the “Fund, Tax, Regulatory and Litigation Issues in Shareholder Activism” panel will be SRZ investment management partner Stephanie Breslow, tax partner Dan Kusnetz, litigation partner Michael Swartz and bank regulatory partner Joseph Vitale. Josh Black of Activist Insight and Bruce Goldfarb of Okapi Partners LLC will discuss the “State of the Market and Trends for the 2019 – 2020 Proxy Season.”

Mr. Weingarten commented, “We are excited to present our 10th annual conference focused on shareholder activism. In the past decade, we have seen a material change in how activists and companies approach these situations.” Mr. Klein added, “We look forward to discussing today with industry leaders the most recent developments in the market and what that means for activists and corporates in the year ahead.”

“Our shareholder activism conference brings together some of the most active players in the market. We are pleased to provide this platform for industry leaders to share their insight on current issues,” commented Alan Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

Widely regarded as the dominant global law firm for activist investing, SRZ was named “Activist Adviser of the Year” at The Deal Awards Europe. Among many high-profile matters, SRZ advised Starboard Value in its transformative $200-million strategic investment and board representation at Papa John’s. The victory won the 2019 “Activist Campaign of the Year” at The Deal Awards U.S.

SRZ brings a sophisticated knowledge of market practices and unparalleled expertise in all areas related to activist investing. The firm has more than 30 years of experience advising clients on over 1,000 shareholder activism matters, making SRZ one of the most experienced advisers to activists in the world.

Visit SRZ’s Shareholder Activism Resource Center.

