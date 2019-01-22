Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents Its 28th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its 28th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar today in New York. A pioneer in the alternative investment management industry, SRZ has been advising private funds for 50 years. SRZ lawyers will share their market knowledge on current trends and expectations for the year ahead. The event is by invitation only.

Topics covered include: Regulatory Compliance 2019; Secondary Transactions: Tender Offers, Side Pocket Clearing and Residual Assets; Insurance Dedicated Funds and Related Strategies; Current Employment Issues; Blockchain and Digital Assets; Tax Considerations for 2019; Crisis Management; Market Update: Terms, Customized Products and Co-Investment Vehicles; Civil Litigation; Management Company Challenges in the Current Environment; Credit and Specialty Finance; and Risk Retention Rules, among other subjects.

“We will hold in-depth discussions on recent developments, including the growing appeal of innovative investment strategies and how regulatory issues have expanded commensurately,” commented Stephanie Breslow, SRZ partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group. “In addition, we will provide an outlook for private fund regulatory challenges in 2019 and the key issues for managers as exams and enforcements have become more targeted,” said Marc Elovitz, SRZ partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group. “Another notable trend is the continued increase in the use of co-investment vehicles and customized products. We will discuss current trends and observations on these products,” added Jason Kaplan, SRZ partner in the Investment Management Group.

Paul Roth, SRZ founding partner and chair of the Investment Management Group, will provide welcoming remarks. During the main program, Mr. Kaplan will sit down with guest speaker Jason Dillow, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP.

“We are pleased to present our 28th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar. The event has become the premier gathering of leading funds and managers, and the conference has offered a platform for focused and timely discussions,” commented Alan Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

Representing a wide range of practice areas, SRZ lawyers featured at the event include: William Barbera, Jason Behrens, Philippe Benedict, Stephanie Breslow, Mark Brossman, Brad Caswell, Charles Clark, Aneliya Crawford, Brian Daly, Jennifer Dunn, David Efron, Marc Elovitz, Nick Fagge, Max Garfield, Melissa Goldstein, David Griffel, William Gussman, Christine Harlow, Christopher Hilditch, Daniel Hunter, Jason Kaplan, Eleazer Klein, Brian Kohn, Kelly Koscuiszka, F. Xavier Kowalski, Ian Levin, Karen Loga, John Mahon, Anna Maleva-Otto, Kristine Manoukian, Donald Mosher, David Nissenbaum, Omoz Osayimwese, Julian Rainero, Ronald Richman, Paul Roth, Phyllis Schwartz, Joseph Smith, Craig Stein, Michael Swartz, Shlomo Twerski, Craig Warkol, Holly Weiss, Peter White, Heather Wyckoff, Ji Hye You, Boris Ziser and Elie Zolty.

As the market-leading law firm in the asset management industry, SRZ is consistently placed in the top tiers in rankings, including Chambers and The Legal 500, to name a few. Most recently, SRZ was named one of the Asset Management Practice Groups of the Year by Law360. SRZ lawyers provide advice on U.S. and U.K. law to a wide variety of funds and managers located worldwide. Notably, SRZ is one of only a few law firms with a dedicated regulatory and compliance practice within its private funds practice. The lawyers have specialized expertise on the issues private fund managers face in setting up, running and growing their businesses.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.

