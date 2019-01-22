Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents Its 28th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:32pm EST

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its 28th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar today in New York. A pioneer in the alternative investment management industry, SRZ has been advising private funds for 50 years. SRZ lawyers will share their market knowledge on current trends and expectations for the year ahead. The event is by invitation only.

Topics covered include: Regulatory Compliance 2019; Secondary Transactions: Tender Offers, Side Pocket Clearing and Residual Assets; Insurance Dedicated Funds and Related Strategies; Current Employment Issues; Blockchain and Digital Assets; Tax Considerations for 2019; Crisis Management; Market Update: Terms, Customized Products and Co-Investment Vehicles; Civil Litigation; Management Company Challenges in the Current Environment; Credit and Specialty Finance; and Risk Retention Rules, among other subjects.

“We will hold in-depth discussions on recent developments, including the growing appeal of innovative investment strategies and how regulatory issues have expanded commensurately,” commented Stephanie Breslow, SRZ partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group. “In addition, we will provide an outlook for private fund regulatory challenges in 2019 and the key issues for managers as exams and enforcements have become more targeted,” said Marc Elovitz, SRZ partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group. “Another notable trend is the continued increase in the use of co-investment vehicles and customized products. We will discuss current trends and observations on these products,” added Jason Kaplan, SRZ partner in the Investment Management Group.

Paul Roth, SRZ founding partner and chair of the Investment Management Group, will provide welcoming remarks. During the main program, Mr. Kaplan will sit down with guest speaker Jason Dillow, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP.

“We are pleased to present our 28th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar. The event has become the premier gathering of leading funds and managers, and the conference has offered a platform for focused and timely discussions,” commented Alan Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

Representing a wide range of practice areas, SRZ lawyers featured at the event include: William Barbera, Jason Behrens, Philippe Benedict, Stephanie Breslow, Mark Brossman, Brad Caswell, Charles Clark, Aneliya Crawford, Brian Daly, Jennifer Dunn, David Efron, Marc Elovitz, Nick Fagge, Max Garfield, Melissa Goldstein, David Griffel, William Gussman, Christine Harlow, Christopher Hilditch, Daniel Hunter, Jason Kaplan, Eleazer Klein, Brian Kohn, Kelly Koscuiszka, F. Xavier Kowalski, Ian Levin, Karen Loga, John Mahon, Anna Maleva-Otto, Kristine Manoukian, Donald Mosher, David Nissenbaum, Omoz Osayimwese, Julian Rainero, Ronald Richman, Paul Roth, Phyllis Schwartz, Joseph Smith, Craig Stein, Michael Swartz, Shlomo Twerski, Craig Warkol, Holly Weiss, Peter White, Heather Wyckoff, Ji Hye You, Boris Ziser and Elie Zolty.

As the market-leading law firm in the asset management industry, SRZ is consistently placed in the top tiers in rankings, including Chambers and The Legal 500, to name a few. Most recently, SRZ was named one of the Asset Management Practice Groups of the Year by Law360. SRZ lawyers provide advice on U.S. and U.K. law to a wide variety of funds and managers located worldwide. Notably, SRZ is one of only a few law firms with a dedicated regulatory and compliance practice within its private funds practice. The lawyers have specialized expertise on the issues private fund managers face in setting up, running and growing their businesses.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; structured finance & derivatives; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44pLiberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
GL
06:44pLIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST : Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029
AQ
06:44pMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Operating Partnership LP Announces Pricing Of Upsized $750 Million Senior Notes Offering
PR
06:42pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
RE
06:40pEntergy Texas and MHPS Bring a “Change in Power” to Texas as They Move Forward on a New 993 MW Power Plant
BU
06:40pCervantes Corporation Limited Welcomes Expansion of Payne's Find Area
AW
06:39pBANKFINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:34pAT&T : DIRECTV broadcasts the DIRECTV Liga de las Americas
PU
06:34pCHANNELADVISOR : Fulham Football Club Turns to ChannelAdvisor to Power E-Commerce Goals
PU
06:34pAT&T : Boosts Atlanta Area Mobile Coverage for Pro Football's Big Game
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
2Pinnacle Bancshares Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
3Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo C..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Google spends big on U.S. lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles
5ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE INC. : to Hold Webcast to Discuss 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Februar..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.