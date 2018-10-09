Schulte Roth & Zabel : Presents Its 9th Annual Shareholder Activism Conference

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its 9th Annual Shareholder Activism Conference today in New York. Convening the industry’s most seasoned activists and advisers, the conference will highlight the opportunities in addition to the challenges in today’s marketplace. The event is by invitation only.

Marc Weingarten and Ele Klein, co-chairs of SRZ’s global Shareholder Activism Group, are spearheading the annual event. Mr. Weingarten will moderate the “Large-Cap Activism” panel, featuring Josh Frank of Trian Fund Management, L.P. and Scott Ostfeld of JANA Partners LLC. Mr. Klein will be in conversation with Jeffrey Smith of Starboard Value LP for the “View from the Boardroom” discussion.

SRZ shareholder activism partner Aneliya S. Crawford will explore “Activism: 2018 and What’s Next” with Josh Black of Activist Insight. They will analyze the findings from the 2018 Shareholder Activism Insight report, published this week by SRZ in association with Activist Insight and Okapi Partners LLC. Click here for a PDF of the report.

Michael E. Swartz, co-chair of SRZ’s Litigation Group and head of the shareholder activism litigation practice, will moderate the “Specialty Activism: REITs, Banking, Litigation and ‘40 Act Funds” panel featuring SRZ partners John J. Mahon, David J. Passey and Joseph P. Vitale. The “Case Study: Voce Capital at Natus” panel discussion will feature Ms. Crawford, Bruce H. Goldfarb of Okapi Partners LLC, J. Daniel Plants of Voce Capital Management LLC and Dan Zacchei of Sloane & Company.

Mr. Weingarten commented, “Today’s speakers are some of the more prolific players in the industry. We are excited to have them share their perspectives on recent contests as well as their expectations for the year ahead.” Mr. Klein added, “Activism remains an attractive asset class for investors and with increased support and participation, we can only expect activism’s upward trajectory to continue.”

“We are pleased to present our 9th Annual Shareholder Activism Conference. The speakers are industry leaders engaged in complex campaigns and they offer great insight and expertise,” commented Alan S. Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

Widely regarded as the dominant global law firm for activist investing, SRZ brings a sophisticated knowledge of market practices and unparalleled expertise in all areas related to activist investing. The firm has more than 30 years of experience advising clients on more than 1,000 shareholder activism matters, making SRZ one of the most experienced advisers to activists in the world.

Among numerous campaigns in the past year, SRZ successfully represented Trian Fund Management, L.P. in its proxy contest securing the appointment of its CEO and founding partner Nelson Peltz to The Procter & Gamble Company’s Board of Directors. Procter & Gamble, a $228-billion market cap multinational manufacturer, is the largest company ever to be the subject of a proxy contest. To visit SRZ’s Shareholder Activism Resource Center, click here.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

