Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents Its Annual London Investment Management Hot Topics Seminar

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its annual London Investment Management Hot Topics seminar. With a market-leading funds group, SRZ has been advising private investment funds for 50 years. At today’s event, SRZ lawyers will discuss the issues that are top of mind for UK funds and managers. The event is by invitation only.

The seminar features SRZ lawyers Emily Brown, Brad Caswell, Brian Daly, Josh Dambacher, Nick Fagge, Christopher Hilditch, Anthony Lombardi, Anna Maleva-Otto, Jim McNally, Edward Sadtler, Lee Smith, Gary Stein and Cathy Weist. These leading practitioners represent a broad range of practice areas, including investment management, regulatory and compliance, structured finance and derivatives, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, shareholder activism, tax and intellectual property, sourcing and technology.

Specific topics include Regulatory Outlook, Managed Accounts, Managing the Team (In Good Times and In Bad), Investor Trends, Vendor Cybersecurity Due Diligence, Sanctions and US Advertising Rules for UK Fund Managers.

“We’re pleased to present this programme. The topics discussed today cover important developments that impact the formation and operation of funds in the United Kingdom and beyond,” commented Mr. Dambacher. “A key focus is the current regulatory environment and the associated challenges. We will discuss those issues, as well as the opportunities available to UK fund managers,” said Mr. Hilditch. Mr. Dambacher and Mr. Hilditch serve as co-heads of SRZ’s London office.

“We are delighted to host our annual London Investment Management Hot Topics seminar. The event features our highly regarded lawyers sharing valuable insights,” commented Alan Waldenberg, chair of SRZ’s Executive Committee.

SRZ is the only firm with first-tier rankings for its hedge fund practice in the United Kingdom and the United States across all of the major ranking publications, including Chambers UK, Chambers Europe, Chambers USA, Chambers Global, The Legal 500 UK and The Legal 500 US. SRZ was named “Best Onshore Law Firm for Hedge Fund Start-Ups” at the HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards, “Leading Law Firm for New Fund Launches” and “The Leading Global Law Firm” by The Hedge Fund Journal, “Asset Management Practice Group of the Year” by Law360 and “Activist Adviser of the Year” at The Deal Awards Europe, among many other recognitions.

In addition, SRZ provides clients with key resources on timely topics. SRZ partners authored the books Hedge Funds: Formation, Operation and Regulation, published by ALM’s Law Journal Press and Private Equity Funds: Formation and Operation, published by Practising Law Institute. The firm also partnered with Activist Insight to publish The Activist Investing Annual Review 2019.

