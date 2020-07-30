Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schwan's Food Service and TMI Trading Join Forces to Bring Most Complete Asian Food Portfolio to Foodservice Operators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

65 years of combined experienced making authentic, easy-to-prepare Asian food menu solutions

Schwan’s Food Service, Inc. announced today that it has joined forces with fellow CJ CheilJedang (CJCJ) subsidiary, TMI Trading, to offer a wide array of 100-plus authentic Asian food menu solutions for foodservice operators in the United States. Together, CJCJ, Schwan’s and TMI are bringing their complementary Asian food heritages, expertise and capabilities to market as a single portfolio to drive Asian category growth for foodservice distributors and operators nationwide.

Offering an Unmatched Asian Food Portfolio

As a part of this announcement, Schwan’s Food Service has acquired a portion of TMI Trading’s foodservice business and is now offering more than 60 products made by TMI Trading. The combined product portfolio provides operators with everything from egg rolls and dumplings, to noodles and fried rice, to stir fry kits and sauces — establishing the most authentic and complete Asian food offering in the U.S. foodservice market. Expanded Asian offerings can be found on SchwansFoodservice.com under the Chef One, Twin Marquis® and Minh® brands.

“At Schwan’s Food Service, we may be best known for having the most complete pizza portfolio in the foodservice industry, and we have offered some of the best egg rolls on the market for more than three decades,” said Schwan’s Food Service President Jacob Berning. “Now, as a part of CJ, we are teaming up with TMI to expand our Asian foodservice menu offerings and provide leadership and innovation in the Asian foods category for our customers in the United States.”

“Since the start of COVID-19, we have seen much of the foodservice industry — including many of our long-time customers — faced with unprecedented challenges in serving their consumers,” said Berning. “With 65 years of combined experience providing Asian food in the foodservice industry, the Schwan’s Food Service and TMI Trading teams are eager to demonstrate the depth of our Asian portfolio to deliver flexible and easy-to-use options that best serve operators’ needs in this difficult environment.”

Younger Generations Driving Asian Food Growth & Menu Opportunities

Asian food is rapidly growing in popularity in the United States, especially with younger consumers. In K-12 schools, where Schwan’s has more than four decades of experience, foodservice operators are hearing from their students the desire for more Asian food on menus. In a study completed by Schwan’s, 77 percent of students said they want Asian food on the menu because it tastes great and they like the variety of sauces and flavors. Fifty percent of students also said they want Asian food offered weekly or more often.1

Millennials, who were born from 1981-1996 and account for 25 percent of the U.S. population, are another consumer group showing their taste for Asian cuisines. Compared to other ethnic cuisines like Mexican, Italian and Mediterranean, 69 percent of millennials said they prefer Chinese food. This was the No. 2 choice behind Mexican, which had 72 percent preference.2

Additionally, with the dining out disruptions caused by COVID-19, 30 percent of consumers said Asian food is what they craved and missed most from restaurants. This was at No. 3, behind seafood at 31 percent and Mexican food at 36 percent. Pizza was No. 4 with 29 percent.3

Schwan’s / TMI Portfolio is Chef Approved

Chef Uno Immanivong, owner of Red Stix Street Food restaurant in Dallas, Texas, and a member of Schwan’s Chef Collective, has appreciated the quality and ease-of-use of TMI Trading products since she was a child as she grew up making homemade egg rolls with her family using TMI’s wrappers. Today, she continues to use TMI’s products at her restaurant. One product Chef Uno recently added to her menu at Red Stix Street Food was TMI Trading’s edamame dumplings. The product was added to her menu as demand increased for more plant-based and better-for-you options.

“Many consumers are requesting healthier options at the restaurant, while still wanting to satisfy that dumpling craving,” said Chef Uno. “What sets TMI dumplings apart from others is the high-quality ingredients that are used. The wrapper-to-filling proportion is perfect, and you can see the large identifiable pieces of edamame. It’s both healthy and hearty.”

To learn more about the capabilities and offerings of the combined Schwan’s Food Service and TMI Trading mainstream foodservice team, distributors and operators can visit https://www.schwansfoodservice.com/asianfood.

Schwan’s Food Service, Inc.
Schwan’s Food Service, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan’s Company, markets value-added foods to public and private schools, universities, health-care facilities, convenience stores and chain restaurants. Well-established product lines include pizza, Asian-style foods, desserts and sandwiches. With strong brands like Big Daddy’s®, Tony’s®, Mrs. Smith’s®, Minh®, Villa Prima® and Beacon Street Cafe™, Schwan’s Food Service is taking the lead in providing product innovation to operators who value quality and service. CJ CheilJedang had acquired a majority stake in Schwan’s Company in February 2019.

TMI Trading
TMI Trading, a subsidiary of CJ CheilJedang, is one of the largest Asian food manufacturers in the northeast portion of the United States, producing high-quality fresh noodles and wrappers, innovative dumplings, Asian-inspired appetizers along with providing ready-to-use sauces and more. With respected brands like Twin Marquis® and Chef One, TMI Trading services retail stores and foodservice outlets nationwide, in addition to creating custom products and private-label items for numerous chains.

1Schwan's Proprietary Study: K12 Channel Asian Learning 2019
2 Technomic, 2016 Generational CTR
3Datassentials COVID-19 Report 17: The Next Phase 2020


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pESSA BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pGACW INCORPORATED : Expands Distribution Network Into Massive Australia Market
BU
02:16pBANCO SANTANDER S A : U.S. solar power plant backed by over $700 mln in govt loans goes bust -filing
RE
02:16pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Pirlo named coach of Juventus' under-23 team
AQ
02:16pATOS : Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document (including the 2020 half-year financial report)
PU
02:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Hearing Aid Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Growth in Use of Binaural Hearing Aids to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:14pCapital Impetus Group Invests In Vrai Seltzers
PR
02:12pCMS ENERGY : Purchases 51% Ownership in Aviator Wind Farmin Texas; Project Will Produce Clean Energy Committed to Facebook, McDonald's
PR
02:11pKraft Heinz takes $3 billion writedown, signals weaker second-half earnings growth
RE
02:11pUCB : Acquisitions and disposals of own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4WEBUILD S.P.A. : COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI: "Astaldi merger essential to grow and seize the best..
5DANONE : Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group