Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schweikert, Delbene Introduce Legislation to Modernize ITC Process to Protect American Industry and Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - ICYMI: Representatives David Schweikert (AZ-06) and Suzan DelBene (WA-01) introduced the Advancing America's Interests Act, legislation that would ensure the International Trade Commission (ITC) is not misused by patent licensing entities. Through the use of exclusion orders, the ITC has the power to ban products from being allowed into the U.S. for sale, and this power is being abused.

This legislation will modernize the ITC process to ensure that its resources are properly directed toward advancing America's interests in protecting American industry, workers, and consumers. Specifically, this legislation would:

  • Establish an appropriate 'domestic industry' standard. This section would require that a U.S. company cannot be used as a plaintiff/complainant unless they voluntarily join a complaint requesting the ITC's relief.
  • Reaffirm the ITC's public interest obligation. The ITC will be required to consider that public interest is paramount in the exercise of its remedial powers (regarding an exclusion order) and affirmatively determine that any exclusion serves the public interest.

'This is an important step in the right direction towards reforming the ITC's unfair imports process to ensure that American businesses have equitable access to protection for their ideas,' said Schweikert. 'America has always been a shining light for innovation, and we must be vigilant in ensuring our role as trailblazers.'

'The ITC was established to protect U.S. companies and consumers from unfair foreign competition, but in recent years, patent licensing entities have abused the ITC process for financial gain,' said DelBene. 'This legislation addresses this problem and helps protect American businesses from unfair and unjustified claims.'

The full bill text is available HERE.

Disclaimer

David Schweikert published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:02pHOLLAND AMERICA LINE : Opens Bookings for 2022 Grand World Voyage and 2021 Grand Africa Voyage
PR
07:01pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : New York files insurance fraud charges against opioid makers Teva, Allergan
RE
07:01pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional conversion of lease debt to equity
AQ
07:01pLOBLAW : Canada Health Infoway and Loblaw Companies Limited Reach Agreement to Advance e-Prescribing
AQ
07:01pTeamsters Endorse Biden-Harris
PR
07:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07:01pSETTING UP CONFERENCE CALLS : Best Practices for Better Virtual Collaboration
PU
07:01pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces the Appointment of Pat Augustine as Independent Member of Its Board of Directors
BU
07:00pKEEPTRUCKIN : Unveils New Safety Hub Powered by Innovative DRIVE Risk Score and AI Technology
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group