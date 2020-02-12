Log in
Science Exchange : Adds Cyclerion President & CSO, Mark Currie, to its Board of Directors

02/12/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Science Exchange, the world’s leading SaaS-enabled marketplace for outsourced research and development (R&D), announced today that Mark Currie, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclerion, has joined the Science Exchange Board of Directors. Dr. Currie’s experience includes over thirty years in drug discovery and development, spanning leadership roles at Ironwood, Sepracor, and Monsanto/Searle.

“We are honored to add Mark to Science Exchange’s Board of Directors at this inflection point in our company’s growth,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “He brings first-hand experience with implementing innovative technology to set new standards for R&D speed in the industry.”

“Mark’s biotech industry experience is an invaluable resource for Science Exchange,” said Casper de Clercq, Science Exchange Board Member and General Partner at Norwest Venture Partners. “Mark’s insights will augment Science Exchange’s transformative effect on outsourced R&D being implemented by the company's pharma and biotech clients.”

Cyclerion was recently named in the top 5 most promising new life sciences companies by BioSpace. Prior to his leadership at Cyclerion, Dr. Currie was senior vice president, chief scientific officer and president of R&D at Ironwood, where he pioneered the discovery and development of linaclotide and other GI therapeutic candidates. Before Ironwood, Dr. Currie led groups at Sepracor and at Monsanto/Searle, which produced several high-impact therapeutics, including LUNESTA® and CELEBREX®.

“I look forward to joining the Science Exchange team in helping R&D organizations worldwide accelerate R&D,” said Dr. Currie. “As a client, I appreciate the power of the Science Exchange platform to enhance productivity, maintain quality and compliance, and reduce risks, so that we may more rapidly advance innovative medicines to patients.”

About Science Exchange

Founded in 2011 in response to the global growth in R&D services, Science Exchange solves the challenges of outsourcing R&D by removing barriers in the outsourcing process – providing companies with instant access to a network of pre-qualified service providers, as well as contracting, project management and reporting tools. The Science Exchange platform increases scientists' access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing them up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate R&D outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency and cost savings. Since 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $70 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Windham Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit http://www.scienceexchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/science-exchange.


© Business Wire 2020
