Science Exchange Named Finalist for Procurement Leaders World Procurement Awards 2019

Science
Exchange, the leading R&D Services Management company, today
announced that it has been named a finalist for the World Procurement
Awards. These awards are the most celebrated and sought-after accolades
in procurement, awarded by Procurement Leaders in association with SAP
Ariba. Alongside industry leaders GEP, Ivalua, Thomson Reuters, and
Tradeshift, Science Exchange is on the shortlist for the Best
Procure-to-Pay (P2P) Specialist Provider award.
Science Exchange was recognized for its P2P
platform for R&D services. Science Exchange’s shortlisted award
submission was based on a case study in which FORMA Therapeutics, the
integrated drug development and discovery company, used the Science
Exchange platform to manage R&D services spend, achieving time and cost
savings. The FORMA team routed ~80% of their R&D services spend onto the
Science Exchange platform, eliminating administrative burdens and
increasing the ROI of their external R&D programs.
“We are proud that the work we are doing with our clients to help
accelerate scientific breakthroughs has been recognized by Procurement
Leaders, for the third consecutive year,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D.,
CEO and Co-Founder of Science Exchange. “Accessing external innovation
has become a growing component of our clients’ R&D strategies; however,
administrative burdens can prevent R&D teams from implementing best
practices. Our solution lifts these burdens by providing a fully
integrated R&D services management solution across the enterprise.”
The winners of the awards will be announced on May 16, 2019 at the World
Procurement Awards Ceremony in London, England. To see a list of all the
finalists, visit the World
Procurement Awards website.
About Science Exchange, Inc.
Science Exchange is the world’s leading R&D Services Management company,
empowering research organizations to accelerate science. With a secure
online solution to manage the complete R&D services e-commerce workflow,
Science Exchange offers more than 6,000 services from a network of over
2,500 qualified research providers. Science Exchange improves R&D
productivity by automating the collaborative tasks between buyers and
providers, such as managing quotes, coordinating projects and processing
payments, with rigorous data security and regulatory compliance. For
more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com.
