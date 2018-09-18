Science Exchange : and Clora Announce Partnership to Enable Access to Life Science Expertise

Science
Exchange, the world’s leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, today
announced a strategic partnership with Clora,
a technology platform that precisely matches life science companies with
flexible, uniquely-qualified expertise.
Science Exchange customers will gain access to Clora’s extensive network
of prequalified consultants selected through a technology-enabled
process coupled with Clora’s significant understanding of R&D needs.
Clora empowers companies to efficiently access a highly fragmented pool
of expertise within days and at a significant cost reduction compared to
industry standards.
"Clora’s AI-powered access to highly specialized expertise has great
potential to boost R&D productivity," said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D.,
co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “We are continuously looking for
ways to give our many pharmaceuticals, medical device, and biotechnology
clients a competitive edge, and being able to give them access to
Clora’s network of experts will help fulfill that goal.”
"Science Exchange offers a unique and powerful platform for connecting
with life science researchers globally," said Rahul Chaturvedi, founder
and CEO of Clora. “It is our hope that working with Science Exchange
will accelerate the development of new therapies by enabling access to
top-tier expertise.”
Clora’s global network spans all areas of development, including
discovery, translational, engineering, regulatory affairs, clinical
trial design and management, CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and
controls), medical writing, bioinformatics, commercialization, and many
more.
About Science Exchange
Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced
R&D™, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest path
from discovery through development and commercialization. Science
Exchange includes an efficient source-to-pay platform for ordering
6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced
research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that
protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform
increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing
scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with
sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts.
Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D
organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single
strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and
oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011,
Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture
Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures,
Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and
others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com.
About Clora
Clora’s mission is to accelerate and de-risk development in the
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries by
providing access to expertise in a hyperspecialized and fragmented
industry. Clora’s intelligent platform is more precise, faster, and more
cost-efficient compared to non-technology-enabled methods. Clora has
access to millions of consultants globally that have worked at
organizations like Merck & Co., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis,
Genentech, United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA),, and many
others.
Clora is based in Boston, MA and was built by industry veterans who have
experienced the pain and costs associated with delays in development due
to long start-up times and poor access to the right expertise at the
right time. Clora’s investors include Spark Capital, Felicis Ventures,
iSeed Ventures, Ludlow Ventures, Notation Capital, and Social Capital
among others. Learn more today at www.clora.com.
