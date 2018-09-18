Log in
Science, Food, Society: EFSA conference – day 1

09/18/2018 | 09:08am CEST

The wait is finally over! EFSA's scientific conference - Science, Food, Society - begins today at 1.30pm.

Over the next four days researchers, risk assessors, social scientists, risk managers and stakeholders from around the world will be discussing the complex interplay between science, food and society. They will tackle issues such as trust in science, new frontiers in risk assessment and the ongoing challenges facing the food safety and regulatory communities.

Follow these and other cutting-edge discussions via the live stream on our dedicated conference website. You can also join in the debate on Twitter using the official hashtag #EFSA2018

Disclaimer

EFSA - European Food Safety Authority published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:07:26 UTC
