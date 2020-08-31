Science & Tech Spotlight: Consumer Electronics Recycling

Consumer electronics contain gold, platinum, rare earth metals, and other high value materials. Domestic recycling of electronics could reduce the U.S. reliance on imports of these materials.

However, electronics recycling is complex and faces challenges, such as a lack of profitability. Electronics require disassembly by hand or shredding and separation.

Emerging technologies could make it easier. For example, a manufacturer is piloting robotic disassembly for its products. Ultrasound is now widely used as a separation technology and new microorganisms are being developed in laboratories to separate high value materials in electronic waste.