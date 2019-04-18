ScienceLogic : Named a Leader in Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring in Prominent Industry Report

ScienceLogic ranks among top two highest scorers in both current offering and strategy categories

ScienceLogic, a leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for multi-cloud management, has been recognized by Forrester as a leader in its newly-released report: “The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019.” ScienceLogic was recognized as having among the top two highest scores in both the current offering and strategy categories.

The Forrester report evaluates ScienceLogic’s SL1 platform, an AIOps automation engine designed to provide comprehensive business service visibility across the entire application stack. SL1 applies an algorithmic approach to build and add context to an operational data lake in real-time. With that context, SL1 helps operations pinpoint and avoid future performance and resource exhaustion scenarios before they impact customers. Additionally, SL1 can enrich configuration management database (CMDB) data and act as a source of record for operations with its dynamic topology-mapping capabilities.

“IT complexity is growing exponentially, and today’s enterprises have too many tools and fragmented data to isolate and solve problems when they occur. Companies have begun to appreciate the impact of IT Ops on the bottom line—downtime costs, on average, $300,000 per hour, and as much as $540,000 per hour. IT operations need accurate data models enriched by AI/ML that yield effective training data capable of automating workflows and diagnosing root cause analysis at machine speed,” said Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic. “At ScienceLogic, we have spent years building a solution that takes a context-rich approach to this problem, so IT teams can flesh out issues before they impact operations, indicate resolution options, and gain visibility and control around end-to-end business performance.”

ScienceLogic utilizes analytics and machine learning to assess operational data in real-time. According to ScienceLogic, the SL1 platform’s core strengths include:

Continuous mapping and monitoring of applications written in any language

language Monitoring of infrastructure and cloud across a wide range of technologies

Automatic mapping of relationships among and between application components and infrastructure

Performance forecasting for any metric and custom reports

Emphasis on data preparation prior to analytics under a data-aware approach

Multi-layer topological modeling to give structure and context to underlying data

This industry ranking coincides with ScienceLogic experiencing its best Q1 in company history and the hiring of former ServiceNow executive, Michael Nappi, as new Chief Product Officer.

The Forrester Wave provides guidance to enterprise influencers and decision makers on the types of intelligent application and service monitoring solutions available, how each provider measures up, and selecting the right one for their needs. To see the Forrester Wave report on Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, please visit: https://reprints.forrester.com/#/assets/2/601/RES144386/reports

Additional Resources:

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across multi-clouds and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across the globe, ScienceLogic’s technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world’s largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190418005514/en/