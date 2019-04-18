ScienceLogic : Named a Leader in Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring in Prominent Industry Report

ScienceLogic, a
leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for multi-cloud
management, has been recognized by Forrester as a leader in its
newly-released report: “The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and
Service Monitoring, Q2 2019.” ScienceLogic was recognized as having
among the top two highest scores in both the current offering and
strategy categories.
The Forrester report evaluates ScienceLogic’s SL1 platform, an AIOps
automation engine designed to provide comprehensive business service
visibility across the entire application stack. SL1 applies an
algorithmic approach to build and add context to an operational data
lake in real-time. With that context, SL1 helps operations pinpoint and
avoid future performance and resource exhaustion scenarios before they
impact customers. Additionally, SL1 can enrich configuration management
database (CMDB) data and act as a source of record for operations with
its dynamic topology-mapping capabilities.
“IT complexity is growing exponentially, and today’s enterprises have
too many tools and fragmented data to isolate and solve problems when
they occur. Companies have begun to appreciate the impact of IT Ops on
the bottom line—downtime costs, on average, $300,000 per hour, and as
much as $540,000 per hour. IT operations need accurate data models
enriched by AI/ML that yield effective training data capable of
automating workflows and diagnosing root cause analysis at machine
speed,” said Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic. “At
ScienceLogic, we have spent years building a solution that takes a
context-rich approach to this problem, so IT teams can flesh out issues
before they impact operations, indicate resolution options, and gain
visibility and control around end-to-end business performance.”
ScienceLogic utilizes analytics and machine learning to assess
operational data in real-time. According to ScienceLogic, the SL1
platform’s core strengths include:
-
Continuous mapping and monitoring of applications written in any language
-
Monitoring of infrastructure and cloud across a wide range of
technologies
-
Automatic mapping of relationships among and between application
components and infrastructure
-
Performance forecasting for any metric and custom reports
-
Emphasis on data preparation prior to analytics under a data-aware
approach
-
Multi-layer topological modeling to give structure and context to
underlying data
This industry ranking coincides with ScienceLogic experiencing its best
Q1 in company history and the
hiring of former ServiceNow executive, Michael Nappi, as new Chief
Product Officer.
The Forrester Wave provides guidance to enterprise influencers and
decision makers on the types of intelligent application and service
monitoring solutions available, how each provider measures up, and
selecting the right one for their needs. To see the Forrester Wave
report on Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, please visit: https://reprints.forrester.com/#/assets/2/601/RES144386/reports
Additional Resources:
About ScienceLogic
ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern
IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems
faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything
across multi-clouds and distributed architectures, contextualizes data
through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through
integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations across
the globe, ScienceLogic’s technology was designed for the rigorous
security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for
scale by the world’s largest service providers, and optimized for the
needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com/
