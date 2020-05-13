Scienjoy Inc. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scienjoy Inc. ("Scienjoy", the "Company", or "We"), a leading live entertainment mobile streaming platform in China and a wholly owned subsidiary of Scienjoy Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. On May 7, 2020, Scienjoy Inc. merged with Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and created Scienjoy Holding Corporation upon the transaction closing.

First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

Total number of paying users increased by 74.1% to 242,265 from 139,165 in the same period of 2019.

Total number of broadcasters increased by 24.0% to 13,494 from 10,881 in the same period of 2019.

Total revenue grew by 14.7% to RMB216.3 million ( US$30.5 million ) from RMB188.6 million in the same period of 2019.

( ) from in the same period of 2019. Gross profit increased by 46.5% to RMB51.8 million ( US$7.3 million ) from RMB35.4 million in the same period of 2019, while gross margin expanded to 24.0% from 18.7% in the same period of 2019.

( ) from in the same period of 2019, while gross margin expanded to 24.0% from 18.7% in the same period of 2019. Net income increased by 39.8% to RMB37.7 million ( US$5.3 million ) from RMB26.9 million in the same period of 2019, while net margin expanded to 17.4% from 14.3% in the same period of 2019.

Mr. Victor He, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scienjoy, commented, "Despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting macro headwinds, we maintained our focus on providing users with highly-interactive entertainment live streaming content to deliver a strong performance in the first quarter of 2020. Importantly, during the quarter, we continued to bolster our value propositions for broadcasters on our platform, helping to improve the quality of our content offerings in turn. Additionally, by leveraging the abundance and diversity of our content library, we were able to further improve our user experience and platform stickiness. Going forward, as we continue to fuel our growth momentum and deliver engaging entertainment live streaming content, we will remain committed to upgrading our R&D capabilities, optimizing our operating efficiency, and enhancing our corporate governance. We are confident that investment into these core areas will help to cement our positioning at the forefront of the industry, generate more value for users and broadcasters within our ecosystem, and further enable us to capitalize on those opportunities in the rapidly growing market for live streaming mobile entertainment."

Mr. Denny Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Scienjoy, added, "Against a backdrop of increasing macro uncertainties, we achieved strong revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020, growing our total revenues by 14.7% year over year to RMB216.3 million. We also continued to bolster our profitability, increasing our net income by 39.8% year over year to RMB37.7 million and expanding our net margin to 17.4% from 14.3% in the same period of 2019. Looking ahead, we will continue to target those areas for investment that are capable of refining our user experience, upgrading our content offerings, and expanding our brand influence. We believe that such measures will enable us to not only enhance the quality of our growth in the coming quarters, but ultimately capture a larger share of the market. As China and the rest of the world gradually reopen for business, we are confident that our healthy revenue growth and abundant cash reserves will continue to lay a solid foundation for the production of shareholder value over the long term."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2020 grew by 14.7% to RMB216.3 million (US$30.5 million) from RMB188.6 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was driven by our increasing ability to attract and retain paying users and broadcasters on our platform.

Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 7.3% to RMB164.5 million (US$23.2 million) from RMB153.2 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to an 11.2% year-over-year increase in our revenue sharing fees and content cost, which was in line with the growth of our live streaming operations in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 46.5% to RMB51.8 million (US$7.3 million) from RMB35.4 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 expanded to 24.0% from 18.7% in the same period of 2019. Additionally, as we continued to expand our brand influence and enhance the quality of our content offerings, we achieved a 21.8% year-over-year reduction in our user acquisition costs during the first quarter of 2020, which helped to improve our gross margin in turn.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2020 grew by 40.5% to RMB40.1 million (US$5.7 million) from RMB28.5 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin in the first quarter of 2020 also improved to 18.5% from 15.1% in the same period of 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to RMB1.4 million ( US$0.2 million ) from RMB0.8 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly due to the additional promotion activities that we executed in the first quarter of 2020 following an uptick in online user traffic as more online users spent an increased amount of time at home watching our live streaming content during the COVID-19 outbreak.

in the first quarter of 2020 increased to ( ) from in the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly due to the additional promotion activities that we executed in the first quarter of 2020 following an uptick in online user traffic as more online users spent an increased amount of time at home watching our live streaming content during the COVID-19 outbreak. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB3.5 million ( US$0.5 million ) compared to RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2019. This increase was caused by higher employee benefits, increased headcounts, as well as additional consulting and professional fees that we incurred as a result of our listing as a public company.

in the first quarter of 2020 were ( ) compared to in the same period of 2019. This increase was caused by higher employee benefits, increased headcounts, as well as additional consulting and professional fees that we incurred as a result of our listing as a public company. Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2020 increased to RMB6.4 million ( US$0.9 million ) from RMB3.9 million in the same period of 2019 due to increased R&D headcounts and benefits to relevant employees as we continued to strengthen our technological capabilities.

in the first quarter of 2020 increased to ( ) from in the same period of 2019 due to increased R&D headcounts and benefits to relevant employees as we continued to strengthen our technological capabilities. Provision for doubtful accounts in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB0.4 million ( US$0.1 million ) from RMB0.7 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 39.8% to RMB37.7 million (US$5.3 million) from RMB26.9 million in the same period of 2019. Net margin in the first quarter of 2020 expanded to 17.4% from 14.3% in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB376.6 (US$53.1) compared to RMB269.5 in the same period of 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, Scienjoy had cash and cash equivalents of RMB183.4 million (US$25.9 million) compared to RMB137.4 million as of December 31, 2019.

Coronavirus ("COVID-19") Updates

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread disruptions in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter, we paused our operations during the months of January and February due to Chinese government mandates and moved quickly to transition our colleagues to a complete remote working environment in all of our locations. We have sought to ensure that our colleagues feel secure in their jobs and have the flexibility and resources they need to stay safe and healthy. To support our online users and broadcasters, we are optimizing our technology system to support the potential growth in user traffic and adding more entertainment live streaming content to allow for longer viewing times. We are also continuing to provide the high-level of technical support services users expect and rely on. Since the beginning of March 2020, a considerable amount of our employees have returned to work in our offices.

In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material net impact on our consolidated financial positions and operating results. The extent of the impact on our second quarter 2020 results and beyond will be dependent on future developments, such as the length and severity of the crisis, the potential resurgence of the crisis, future government actions in response to the crisis, and the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and capital markets, among many other factors, all of which remain highly uncertain and unpredictable. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the health of our management team and other employees. We continue taking actions to help mitigate, as best we can, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and well-being of our employees, the communities in which we operate, and our partners, as well as the impact on our operations and business as a whole. However, there can be no assurance that the COVID-19 pandemic will not have a material and adverse impact on our operations, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations if the current situation continues.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.0942 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 27, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Scienjoy Inc.

Founded in 2011, Scienjoy is a leading show live streaming video entertainment social platform in China. With more than 200 million registered users, Scienjoy currently operates three primary online live streaming brands with their respective websites and mobile apps: Showself, Lehai, and Haixiu, each using Scienjoy's own mobile applications. Through this collection of online live streaming brands, Scienjoy has created a vibrant, interactive, and close community. Scienjoy operates a mobile live streaming business through which it provides live streaming entertainment from professional "broadcasters" to end-users, allowing for the operation of live social video communities. Using Scienjoy's mobile applications, users can select broadcasters and enter real time video rooms to interact with them. In addition to real-time interactions, users can also view photos posted by broadcasters on their personal pages, leave comments, and engage in private chats with broadcasters when they are not streaming. In addition, users can also play fun and simple games by using virtual currencies within the video rooms while watching the live streaming of a broadcaster.

SCIENJOY INC. CONDENSED Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



December 31,

March 31

March 31

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 137,351

¥ 183,407

$ 25,853 Accounts receivable, net

120,110



99,971



14,092 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,557



12,588



1,774 Amounts due from related parties

7



7



1 Loan receivables - related parties

500



-



- Total current assets

269,525



295,973



41,720

















Non-current assets















Property and equipment, net

736



669



94 Intangible assets, net

195



427



60 Long term investment

5,000



5,000



705 Long term deposits and other assets

2,761



2,965



418 Deferred IPO cost

1,307



2,173



306 Deferred tax assets

474



286



40 Total non-current assets

10,473



11,520



1,623 TOTAL ASSETS ¥ 279,998

¥ 307,493

$ 43,343

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable ¥ 27,163

¥ 25,464

$ 3,588 Accrued salary and employee benefits

8,727



10,866



1,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,852



2,564



361 Income tax payable

8,435



7,877



1,110 Loan payables - related parties

5,525



9,673



1,364 Amounts due to related parties

8,482



2,895



408 Deferred revenue

40,288



35,968



5,070 Total current liabilities

105,472



95,307



13,433

















Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity















US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020* ¥ 69

¥ 69

$ 10 Share subscription receivables

(69)



(69)



(10) Additional paid-in capital

9,664



9,664



1,362 Statutory reserves

12,059



14,444



2,036 Retained earnings

152,803



188,078



26,512 Total shareholder's equity

174,526



212,186



29,910 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ¥ 279,998

¥ 307,493

$ 43,343

SCIENJOY INC. CONDENSED Consolidated statements of INCOME (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except share and per share data or otherwise stated)



For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Live streaming - consumable virtual items revenue ¥ 182,020

¥ 209,621

$ 29,548 Live streaming - time based virtual items revenue

6,559



5,669



799 Technical services

-



985



139 Total revenue

188,579



216,275



30,486



































Cost of revenues

(153,221)



(164,470)



(23,184)

















Gross profit

35,358



51,805



7,302

















Sales and marketing expenses

(810)



(1,407)



(198) General and administrative expenses

(1,410)



(3,482)



(490) Research and development expenses

(3,912)



(6,364)



(897) Provision for doubtful accounts

(682)



(434)



(61)

















Income from operations

28,544



40,118



5,656

















Interest income

138



534



75 Other loss, net

(344)



(997)



(141) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(9)



5



1

















Income before income taxes

28,329



39,660



5,591

















Income tax expense

(1,381)



(2,000)



(282)

















Net income ¥ 26,948

¥ 37,660

$ 5,309

















Weighted average number of shares

Basic and diluted

100,000



100,000



100,000

















Earnings per share

Basic and diluted ¥ 269.48

¥ 376.60

$ 53.09

