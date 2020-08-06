Scientia Vascular : Receives Clearance for the Zoom WireTM and Commences Launch

Scientia Vascular, a leading innovator in the field of stroke treatment technology, recently received FDA clearance for its Zoom WireTM line of interventional guidewires, which are used to gain access during ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke and other challenging neurovascular and peripheral vascular procedures. The Zoom Wire incorporates Scientia Vascular’s proprietary microfabrication design, enabling a new level of performance for the support and delivery of devices within the brain and other parts of the body.

Scientia Vascular Founder and CEO John Lippert stated, “We are pleased to offer the Zoom Wire line of guidewire products at a time when clinicians are in need of more supportive guidewires to deliver therapeutic devices quickly in time-critical interventions. Scientia is launching the Zoom Wire products immediately to key customers who have been requesting this follow-on product to the Aristotle 14, 18, and 24 guidewire families.” Mr. Lippert added: “The Zoom Wire 14 is the first product in a complete Zoom access family of devices, including new guidewires and innovative aspiration and microcatheters, which the company plans for release in 2021.”

Microfabricated guidewire products comprise over 60% of the current US interventional guidewire market, as these are the preferred type of guidewires for procedures ranging from routine to the most complex faced by interventional physicians. Scientia Vascular’s micro-fabrication platform represents the next generation in terms of innovation and performance, and with its recent launch of the Aristotle 18 and Aristotle 24 guidewires, it has quickly become the platform of choice for ischemic stroke procedures.

The company develops and manufactures its devices at its facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is poised to scale appropriately to meet growing demand. Scientia Vascular currently has a broad line of cleared devices available to customers globally. More information about its product can be found at www.scientiavascular.com.

