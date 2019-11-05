Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scientific Beta publication tackles the poor recent performance of factor strategies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:17am EST

Scientific Beta publication tackles the poor recent performance of factor strategies

Performance a consequence of design questions and fiduciary choices and not the factors themselves

A new white paper from Scientific Beta, entitled “What Really Explains the Poor Performance of Factor Strategies over the Last 3 Years?” shows that recent underperformance is not the result of a deterioration in factor performance. Since it has been possible to offset negative performance for some factors through the good performance of other factors, the issues relate more to the factor exposure implementation choices than to the factors themselves. For instance, in the last three years, the non-control of market beta exposure in a bull market context has prevented the vast majority of multi-factor indices on the market from benefitting fully from the important market risk premium. It is this poor market conditionality rather than the variations in factor returns that explains the disappointing performance of long-only factor offerings over this period.

In a long-only framework, index and strategy design rarely takes account of the non-factor risks induced by the factor exposure choices. Among these risks, the market beta risk or gap, which often corresponds to an unstable and defensive bias in the construction of factor strategies, is the one that has the most impact over the long term in terms of both the return and volatility of these strategies and it is the one that is controlled the least.

Commenting on this publication, Noël Amenc, CEO of Scientific Beta, said, “Contrary to what has been affirmed without any really serious study or even rigorous empirical observations, the poor performances of multi-factor indices or solutions are not the result of a strong and abnormal deterioration in factor performances. One can certainly observe that some factors have experienced significant underperformance, but it has been possible to offset this with the performances of other factors. Ultimately, the average risk premium of the consensual six long/short market-neutral factors remains positive.”

The Scientific Beta white paper can be accessed through the link below:

What Really Explains the Poor Performance of Factor Strategies over the Last 3 Years? Scientific Beta Publication, September 2019

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up Scientific Beta. Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.
Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #15-02, Singapore 049145. For further information, please contact: contact@scientificbeta.com, Web: www.scientificbeta.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aYANCHANG PETROLEUM INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction loan argeement
PU
05:45aIWB ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : Acquisto azioni proprie – informativa mensile ottobre 2019
PU
05:45aWIRECARD : announces market entry into China
PU
05:45aDAIMLER : Global TechMasters Truck 2019 – the World Championship of Mercedes-Benz Truck Professionals
PU
05:45aSweet Cheeses! The Milk Road to China Is Driving Dairy Prices Higher
DJ
05:45aWIRECARD : expands its global financial platform services with market entry into China, investing in licenses for digital payments
EQ
05:40aSBM OFFSHORE N : Sea trial in the Principality of Monaco announced for SBM Offshore's innovative S3® Wave Energy Converter
PU
05:40aKVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL : Appointment of executive director and general manager of the group
PU
05:40aPETRO MATAD : Shareholder Update Meeting and Presentation
PU
05:39aTOTAL : How Co-operatives Aid Development in African Economies Total E&P Co-op as a case study
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : issues cautious 2020 forecast, appoints Esperdy chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group