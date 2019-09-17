Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scientific Beta to offer off-the-shelf Low Carbon option for its flagship multi-smart-factor indices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:48am EDT

 

Scientific Beta to offer off-the-shelf Low Carbon option for its flagship multi-smart-factor indices

Low Carbon filter positions investors perfectly to protect against the risks of the transition towards a low carbon economy

Scientific Beta, the smart beta index provider, has announced the availability of a Low Carbon option on all of its flagship multi-smart-factor indices.

The Low Carbon option includes a positive filter targeting companies with high carbon intensity, which leads to considerably reducing the indirect contribution to climate change of investment (the financed emissions) and which encourages transition to a low carbon economy; it also reduces exposure to the risks of this transition.

The Low Carbon option also excludes companies that fall severely short of global standards of responsible business conduct and are involved in activities that conflict with global ESG norms, because it would seem inconsistent to focus on the fate of the planet and not of the people who live on it.

Commenting on the launch of the Low Carbon option, Scientific Beta's ESG Director, Frederic Ducoulombier, said, "The Low Carbon option is now a very important fiduciary choice for investors. Scientific Beta's Low Carbon indices have financial risk/reward characteristics that are closely aligned with our standard smart factor indices, i.e. capable of delivering outperformance, through exposure to scientifically-validated risk premia and the reduction of specific, unrewarded risks, but with the additional benefit of a 50% reduction in weighted average carbon intensity over the last ten years and tangible improvements in other measures of risks related to the transition towards a low carbon economy."

An overview of Scientific Beta's Low Carbon option can be found through the link below:

Overview: Scientific Beta Low Carbon Option – Supporting the Transition to a Low Carbon Economy and Protecting Multifactor Indices against Transition Risks

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up Scientific Beta. Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.
Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #15-02, Singapore 049145. For further information, please contact: contact@scientificbeta.com, Web: www.scientificbeta.com.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:04a Shawn Deane Joins Ametros as General Counsel
BU
06:03aPAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aKINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aI MINERALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:03aHMS HOLDINGS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc
PU
06:02aACACIA MINING : Scheme becomes Effective
PU
06:02aROYAL JORDANIAN AIRLINES : “BuyBye” - Super Saver Offers by Royal Jordanian
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : slows polyhalite project development, scraps bond sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group