News : Companies
Scientific Beta unveils complimentary state-of-the-art ESG and climate risk reporting

07/09/2019

Scientific Beta unveils complimentary state-of-the-art ESG and climate risk reporting

Reporting available free of charge for all of Scientific Beta's indices

Scientific Beta, the smart beta index provider, has announced the release on the Scientific Beta platform (www.scientificbeta.com) of enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and climate risk reporting that aims to assist investors in meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities of incorporating ESG dimensions into passive investment management.

Commenting on the new reporting suite, Professor Noël Amenc, CEO of Scientific Beta, said, "Scientific Beta is proud to be presenting cutting-edge ESG and climate risk reporting that is available for all of Scientific Beta's indices, including our ESG and Low Carbon indices. Climate risk reporting is particularly important in the factor investing space, because factor strategies often have larger carbon footprints than cap-weighted indices."

Scientific Beta's enhanced ESG reporting includes over a dozen reports covering ESG Norms and climate change. Offered on a complimentary basis and available not only for ESG indices but across the entire index offering, it provides unparalleled pre-selection and ongoing transparency on index exposure to ESG issues at the top of institutional investor concerns. As such, it facilitates the incorporation of ESG dimensions in investment analysis and decision-making as well as performance measurement and reporting.

Scientific Beta recognises the diversity of investor motivations justifying the incorporation of ESG dimensions into investment selection and management and its enhanced ESG reporting is designed to serve the needs of ethical and socially responsible investors as well as those of business-case ESG investors.

The white paper describing the enhanced ESG analytics that are available on the Scientific Beta platform and illustrating how to use these to assess index-based investments against ESG standards or, where relevant, to proxy exposure to ESG risks, can be accessed through the link below:

Scientific Beta Enhanced ESG Reporting - Supporting Incorporation of ESG Norms and Climate Change Issues in Investment Management

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up Scientific Beta. Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.
Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #15-02, Singapore 049145. For further information, please contact: contact@scientificbeta.com, Web: www.scientificbeta.com.

Attachment

