Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scientific Learning Announces a Breakthrough in Online Reading Programs for Secondary Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:01am EDT

The educational software company is releasing a major addition to its Fast ForWord Literacy program for secondary readers

Scientific Learning Corp. (OTC PINK:SCIL), the leader in evidence-based online reading and language software, today announced a new offering in its Fast ForWord Literacy program for secondary readers with the release of its Elements I series of exercises.

Fast ForWord delivers 3-in-1 reading, cognitive, and social-emotional development by targeting the root causes of reading difficulty in the brain. With the release of Elements I, Fast ForWord now offers the first evidence-based reading intervention fully tailored to the needs of adolescent learners.

“We pursued the development of Elements I for Fast ForWord because we recognized that struggling secondary readers face unique challenges that no other reading intervention has addressed,” explained Jeff Thomas, CEO of Scientific Learning. “We have persistently seen secondary schools trying to make do by repurposing elementary products, and we knew we were uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for a targeted secondary solution. There is an urgent need to help these vulnerable students at a critical point in their education. In doing so, we’re fulfilling our mission to help all students achieve their learning potential.”

As part of Fast ForWord Literacy, Elements I delivers the rewards, instant feedback, and socially safe learning environment students need to stay motivated and become college- and career-ready learners and readers. It's designed for both remote learning and classroom implementation, giving teachers the flexibility they need in fast-changing learning environments.

A second series of exercises for Fast ForWord Literacy will be launched as “Elements II” in Spring 2021.

Educators interested in learning more about Elements and Fast ForWord Literacy can view an on-demand webinar or request more information at www.SciLearn.com.

ABOUT SCIENTIFIC LEARNING

Scientific Learning’s Fast ForWord software is a remote-ready language & cognitive enhancement program that accelerates learning and reading. Developed by neuroscientists to target the root causes of reading difficulties, Fast ForWord meets ESSA’s standards for the highest category of Strong Evidence, backed by 300+ studies, and has been used by over 3 million learners worldwide and thousands of schools in the US.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aAltera Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
01:14aNN N : Group reports 1H20 results
PU
01:14aADECCO : Press Release THE ADECCO GROUP PUBLISHES 2020 HALF YEAR REPORT August 6, 2020
PU
01:14aAXA : Half Year 2020 Earnings
PU
01:14aADECCO : Press Release RESILIENCE AND AGILITY IN Q2 2020 August 6, 2020
PU
01:11aLexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on August 18, 2020
GL
01:10aINDUS HOLDING AG : Half-year figures of the INDUS Group marked by coronavirus pandemic - measures to improve EBIT margin
EQ
01:09aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Etats financiers au 30 juin 2020 (non audités)
PU
01:09aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Présentation - Conférence de presse
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED : Singapore bank DBS's profit skids 22% on loan losses, says business steadying
3LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo deal
4SANOFI : U.S. to pay $1 billion for 100 million doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine candidate
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. FDA approves GlaxoSmithKline's blood cancer drug
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group