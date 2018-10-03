Scientist.com : Partners with UK-based BioIndustry Association (BIA)

Scientist.com, the world’s largest marketplace for outsourced scientific
services, today announced a partnership with the BioIndustry Association
(BIA), the UK’s national trade association for innovative bioscience
enterprises. The partnership will allow BIA members to access the
Scientist.com marketplace, connect with global experts and purchase
custom research services required for drug R&D.
“We are proud to make the services offered on Scientist.com’s
award-winning marketplace available to BIA members that participate in
our BIA Business Solutions Programme,” stated BIA CEO, Steve Bates. “Our
dedicated BIA marketplace will help our members save time and money by
streamlining the entire R&D process. It will provide access to the
latest innovation and a global platform for members to showcase their
world leading services.”
The BIA plays an integral role in the development and commercialisation
of UK-based therapeutics and works to influence government to ensure the
best possible biotech ecosystem for companies to grow and scale in the
UK. BIA members will now receive the added benefit of an online
marketplace to meet their sourcing needs. Scientist.com brings together
over 2,600 pre-qualified CROs onto one digital platform and makes it
easy for researchers to connect with technical experts, design custom
experiments and then purchase without legal or finance delay.
“The BIA Business Solutions Programme is the UK’s
largest cost-savings program in the biosciences sector, helping its
member companies get volume-based discounts, competitive terms and other
benefits on research products and services,” said Kevin Lustig, PhD,
Scientist.com’s CEO and Founder. “Scientist.com enables BIA member
scientists in the UK to connect with thousands of pre-qualified contract
research organizations (CROs) and rapidly create and purchase custom
research services.”
Learn more about Scientist.com at UK
Bioscience Forum 2018, which is scheduled for Thursday 18 October
at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, Westminster, London.
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced
research. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing
process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest
innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with
an organization’s procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private
enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical
companies, many top biotech companies, VWR and the US National
Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com
has raised more than $33 million from Leerink Transformation Partners,
5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and
Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo among others. Visit scientist.com
to learn more.
About the BIA
Established over 25 years ago at the infancy of biotechnology, the
BioIndustry Association (BIA) is the trade association for innovative
enterprises involved in UK bioscience. Members include emerging and more
established bioscience companies; pharmaceutical companies; academic,
research and philanthropic organisations; and service providers to the
bioscience sector. The BIA represents the interests of its members to a
broad section of stakeholders, from government and regulators to patient
groups and the media. Our goal is to secure the UK's position as a
global hub and as the best location for innovative research and
commercialisation, enabling our world-leading research base to deliver
healthcare solutions that can truly make a difference to people's lives.
For further information, please go to www.bioindustry.org and twitter.com/BIA_UK
