Scientist.com :’s Online Compliance Solution (COMPLi™) Wins Prestigious CPhl Pharma Award

10/15/2018 | 01:56pm CEST

Marketplace compliance tool takes top honors in Regulatory Procedures and Compliance category

Scientist.com is pleased to announce its online compliance solution COMPLi™ was recognized as the winner of the prestigious Regulatory Procedures and Compliance award at the 2018 CPhl Pharma Awards held in Madrid, Spain on October 9, 2018. COMPLi™ is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows pharmaceutical and biotech companies to confidently outsource regulated services such as human biological sample (HBS) acquisition, secondary real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and GxP services.

“COMPLi™ enables research organizations to address the biggest challenges they face when sourcing regulated services: transparency, visibility and control,” stated Matt McLoughlin, VP of Compliance at Scientist.com. “COMPLi™ addresses compliance and governance requirements at every critical step of the sourcing process to speed up drug research and reduce the associated risks of outsourcing.”

By simplifying and standardizing processes that previously took months, COMPLi™ shortens the research cycle and increases the pace of research. COMPLi™ also helps researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and external (often legislative) procurement policies and regulations. It ensures that, where required, appropriate ethical consents have been obtained, tracked and communicated throughout the supply chain.

Established in 2004, the CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions within the pharmaceutical industry. The CPhl Pharma Awards celebrate thinkers and creators breaking new ground and strongly advocate companies committed to driving the industry forward.

Click here for a list of this year’s winners.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with an organization’s procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, VWR and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised more than $33 million from Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2018
