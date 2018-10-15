Scientist.com :’s Online Compliance Solution (COMPLi™) Wins Prestigious CPhl Pharma Award

Marketplace compliance tool takes top honors in Regulatory Procedures and Compliance category

Scientist.com is pleased to announce its online compliance solution COMPLi™ was recognized as the winner of the prestigious Regulatory Procedures and Compliance award at the 2018 CPhl Pharma Awards held in Madrid, Spain on October 9, 2018. COMPLi™ is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows pharmaceutical and biotech companies to confidently outsource regulated services such as human biological sample (HBS) acquisition, secondary real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and GxP services.

“COMPLi™ enables research organizations to address the biggest challenges they face when sourcing regulated services: transparency, visibility and control,” stated Matt McLoughlin, VP of Compliance at Scientist.com. “COMPLi™ addresses compliance and governance requirements at every critical step of the sourcing process to speed up drug research and reduce the associated risks of outsourcing.”

By simplifying and standardizing processes that previously took months, COMPLi™ shortens the research cycle and increases the pace of research. COMPLi™ also helps researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and external (often legislative) procurement policies and regulations. It ensures that, where required, appropriate ethical consents have been obtained, tracked and communicated throughout the supply chain.

Established in 2004, the CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions within the pharmaceutical industry. The CPhl Pharma Awards celebrate thinkers and creators breaking new ground and strongly advocate companies committed to driving the industry forward.

