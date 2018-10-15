Scientist.com :’s Online Compliance Solution (COMPLi™) Wins Prestigious CPhl Pharma Award

Scientist.com is pleased to announce its online compliance solution
COMPLi™ was recognized as the winner of the prestigious Regulatory
Procedures and Compliance award at the 2018
CPhl Pharma Awards held in Madrid, Spain on October 9, 2018. COMPLi™
is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows pharmaceutical and biotech
companies to confidently outsource regulated services such as human
biological sample (HBS) acquisition, secondary real-world evidence
(RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and GxP services.
“COMPLi™ enables research organizations to address the biggest
challenges they face when sourcing regulated services: transparency,
visibility and control,” stated Matt McLoughlin, VP of Compliance at
Scientist.com. “COMPLi™ addresses compliance and governance requirements
at every critical step of the sourcing process to speed up drug research
and reduce the associated risks of outsourcing.”
By simplifying and standardizing processes that previously took months,
COMPLi™ shortens the research cycle and increases the pace of research.
COMPLi™ also helps researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and
external (often legislative) procurement policies and regulations. It
ensures that, where required, appropriate ethical consents have been
obtained, tracked and communicated throughout the supply chain.
Established in 2004, the CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most
prestigious recognitions within the pharmaceutical industry. The CPhl
Pharma Awards celebrate thinkers and creators breaking new ground and
strongly advocate companies committed to driving the industry forward.
Click here
for a list of this year’s winners.
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced
research. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing
process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest
innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with
an organization’s procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private
enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical
companies, VWR and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its
founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised more than $33 million from
Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider
Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo among
others. Visit scientist.com
to learn more.
