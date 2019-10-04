Scientist.com : to Connect with Local Pharma Thought Leaders at BIOJapan

Leading Online Marketplace Will Share Best Practices for Sourcing R&D Services

Scientist.com, the pharmaceutical industry’s largest online marketplace for outsourced research, today announced that it will be attending BIOJapan from October 9 – 11, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan. The Scientist.com marketplace is helping Japanese research companies standardize and simplify their R&D outsourcing - saving time, reducing costs and ensuring adherence to internal and external policies and regulations.

The online marketplace serves as a regularly updated source of newly commercialized tools and technologies from around the world.

“BIOJapan presents a unique opportunity for Scientist.com to discuss partnerships with research organizations from the Asia-Pacific region and to meet face-to-face with our existing clients in Japan to strengthen those relationships,” said Mark Herbert, Chief Business Officer of Scientist.com. “Scientist.com’s award-winning marketplace helps Japanese pharma companies standardize and simplify their R&D outsourcing - saving time and money and providing easy access to the most innovative life science technologies.”

Scientist.com currently operates private outsourcing marketplaces for 4 of the top 5 Japanese pharmaceutical companies, including Takeda. In 2018, Scientist.com created Scientist.com GK, a wholly-owned Japan-based subsidiary. The company’s Japanese office is located in the Nihonbashi Life Sciences building in Tokyo.

Please join the Scientist.com team at BIOJapan at exhibit booth B-1 in the Biocom-California Pavilion.

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading enterprise gateway marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies research sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $32 million from 5AM Ventures, Leerink Transformation Partners and Heritage Provider Network among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191004005511/en/