Scientology Volunteer Ministers Helping to Save Lives with Blood Drive

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 20th, Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) from Clearwater and Tampa gave 21 good pints of blood at the drive on the southeast corner of Garden Avenue and Franklin Street across from the Church of Scientology's Flag Building in downtown Clearwater. Working as a partner with OneBlood and its predecessors, the VMs have been hosting blood drives for over 25 years.



The American Red Cross reports that someone in the US needs blood every two seconds. Blood transfusions are vital for some patients undergoing cancer treatments, traumatic injuries, and surgeries. Human blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they must be provided by volunteer donors. Each donation can save up to three lives.

“We are glad that an organization like OneBlood exists so we can partner and save lives with our blood drives,” said Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Minister Florida chapter, in their headquarters in downtown Clearwater.

Volunteer Minister blood-drives take place every two months in Clearwater. All are welcome to donate by contacting the Scientology VM Center at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, Florida 33755, 727-467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org .

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.

For More Information

Contact: Glendy Goodsell

727-467-6965

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31644587-352f-4a7d-b97a-658e615208a2