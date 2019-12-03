Scion Advisory Services Introduces Student Housing Knowledge Center with Free Online Resources for Higher Education Professionals

New site aggregates industry news, expert analysis and educational content for campus housing officers

The Scion Group LLC, the largest privately held owner and operator of student housing communities in the U.S., today announced that its Advisory Services team has launched the Student Housing Knowledge Center, an online portal providing free educational resources for campus professionals.

“This new site was created to serve as a trusted online resource for student housing officers, financial officers and student life professionals to stay abreast of the latest developments in on-campus housing, and to gain a deeper understanding of how to enhance the residential experience,” said Jay Pearlman, senior vice president of Scion Advisory Services.

Scion’s Advisory Services practice is the company’s original core offering, serving clients since 1999 as the sector’s most trusted consulting practice. Scion has served more than 200 higher education institutions and advised on more than $5 billion of new or renovated campus housing projects, including numerous public-private partnerships (P3). The Advisory Services team collaborates with clients in all aspects of campus housing: housing feasibility; master planning; residential life programming; operations; and program and asset management.

The Student Housing Knowledge Center offers free and unlimited access to high-value content, such as:

— News articles regarding student housing from publications around the world Expert Reports — Timely analysis of issues impacting student housing and actionable insights for campus leadership and housing professionals

— Brief updates and commentary on trends observed by Scion Advisory Services professionals Webinars — Opportunities to participate in free online educational programs and access archived webinar content

“Scion is well known as a leading owner/operator of student housing communities, but we also have the leading campus housing advisory practice in North America,” said Pearlman. “This combination, of serving as both an operator of student housing and an advisor to institutions regarding their own housing programs, gives us a unique perspective from which to help educate industry professionals.”

Examples of free content available now on the Student Housing Knowledge Center include: “Executive Guide: Is Your Student Housing Ready for Gen Z?,” a white paper for download; “Supporting a Generation Focused on Wellness,” a Scion blog post; and a variety of recent news articles on topics such as housing trends for international students, a survey pertaining to rising non-tuition costs at California colleges and “hotel living” on American college campuses. The content library is refreshed daily.

To visit the Student Housing Knowledge Center, see https://scionadvisory.com/resources/.

About The Scion Group

Scion is the largest privately-held owner/operator of student housing communities in the United States, with a current portfolio including 86 properties comprised of approximately 58,200 beds, mostly off-campus, and also including the management of two on-campus portfolios. Scion’s Advisory Services practice was founded in 1999 and is the sector’s most trusted consulting team, advising higher education institutions on market demand, feasibility analysis, first-time housing, public-private partnerships (P3), and new or renovated campus housing projects. For more information, please visit www.thesciongroup.com and www.scionadvisory.com.

