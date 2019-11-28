Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scisys : Anti-union law fails to pass in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:28am EST

The anti-union Ensuring Integrity Bill has failed to pass the Senate in Australia after a strong response from the Australian trade union movement and widespread public outcry. The news was announced at the conclusion of the BWI Global Health and Safety Representatives Conference in Perth to a group of BWI OHS delegates from across the world, at a CFMEU training centre.

'We welcome the fact that Senate has stood up for the rights of Australian workers rather than the privilege of big corporations,' said Dave Noonan, National Secretary of the Construction Division of the CFMEU and Deputy President of BWI. 'Independent unions are a core part of a healthy democracy, and Government interventions in the movement is a step towards authoritarianism.'

Delegates from across the Asia-Pacific region attending the Regional Conference had engaged in solidarity actions, and others had written to independent senators noting that workers across the region had traditionally looked up to Australia as a bastion for workers' rights.

'Unions across the country have been vigorously opposing this legislation, which is intended to attack our movement because we defend working people's fundamental rights,' said ETU National Secretary Allen Hicks. 'We know this won't be the end of the attacks under this right-wing Government, however this victory will galvanise the movement and we will continue to push for a fairer deal for working people.'

'The BWI affiliates around the world joined the global campaign to support the Australian union's efforts to defeat this anti-union legislation,' said BWI General Secretary Ambet Yuson. 'We congratulate them in this fight and we will continue to support them in their fight back against the current right-wing government.'

Disclaimer

BWI - Building and Wood Worker's International published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 12:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aWESTMINSTER : New Contract Award – UK Police Authority
PU
07:53aCITIC SECURITIES : Announcement on updating the financial and valuation data in the relevant documents in relation to the acquisition of assets by issuance of shares and related party transactions of the company
PU
07:53aTIANYI SUMMI : Results of the annual general meeting - re-election of retiring directors
PU
07:53aBOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
PU
07:53aIBO TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement conversion of convertible bonds
PU
07:53aBIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - Bidvest trading update Nov 2019
PU
07:53aCHINA MERCHANTS LAND : Connected transaction - continuing connected transaction with cmsk in relation to the reit management services
PU
07:53aBIDVEST : 28th November 2019 - AGM results and notice to shareholders; Long-term incentive awards
PU
07:53aENERGA : High 9-month 2019 Sales Performance Strengthens Its EBITDA
PU
07:53aFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
2Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : Departing Remy Cointreau CEO cautious on Hong Kong after weak first half
5CYBG : Virgin Money UK leaps on hopes worst of insurance scandal over

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group