Scorpio : Bulkers Inc. 2018 Form 20-F

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 20-F
(Mark One)
-
REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
OR
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from _________________ to _________________
OR
-
SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of event requiring this shell company report _________________
Commission file number: 001-36231
SCORPIO BULKERS INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000 (Address of principal executive offices)
Mr. Emanuele Lauro 377-9798-5715info@scorpiobulkers.com
9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000
(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile, and address of Company Contact Person)
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.
|
Title of each class
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
7.50% Senior Notes due 2019
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to section 12(g) of the Act.
|
NONE
|
(Title of class)
Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.
NONE
(Title of class)
Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.
As of December 31, 2018, there were 71,217,258 outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
Yes
No
If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes
No
Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes
NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Yes
NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accountingstandards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.
Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:
U.S. GAAP
International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board
Other
If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow:
Item 17
Item 18
If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Yes
No
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
PART I
|
1
|
ITEM 1.
|
IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS
|
1
|
ITEM 2.
|
OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE
|
1
|
ITEM 3.
|
KEY INFORMATION
|
1
|
ITEM 4.
|
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
|
22
|
ITEM 4A.
|
UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS
|
53
|
ITEM 5.
|
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS
|
54
|
ITEM 6.
|
DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES
|
76
|
ITEM 7.
|
MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
|
82
|
ITEM 8.
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
87
|
ITEM 9.
|
OFFER AND THE LISTING
|
89
|
ITEM 10.
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
89
|
ITEM 11.
|
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK
|
97
|
ITEM 12.
|
DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES
|
98
|
PART II
|
98
|
ITEM 13.
|
DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES
|
98
|
MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND
|
ITEM 14.
|
USE OF PROCEEDS
|
98
|
ITEM 15.
|
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
|
98
|
ITEM 16A.
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT
|
99
|
ITEM 16B.
|
CODE OF ETHICS
|
99
|
ITEM 16C.
|
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES
|
100
|
ITEM 16D.
|
EXEMPTIONS FROM LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES
|
100
|
PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED
|
ITEM 16E.
|
PURCHASERS
|
100
|
ITEM 16F.
|
CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT
|
101
|
ITEM 16G.
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
101
|
ITEM 16H.
|
MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE
|
102
|
PART III
|
102
|
ITEM 17.
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
102
|
ITEM 18.
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
102
|
ITEM 19.
|
EXHIBITS
|
103
Table of Contents
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection therewith. This document and any other written or oral statements made by the Company or on its behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. This document includes assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements." We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "projects," "likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.
All statements in this document that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, such matters as:
-
• our future operating or financial results;
-
• statements about planned, pending or recent acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending or operating expenses, including drydocking, surveys, upgrades and insurance costs;
-
• the strength of world economies;
-
• the stability of Europe and the Euro;
-
• fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates;
-
• changes in the supply of drybulk vessels, including when caused by new newbuilding vessel orders or changes to or terminations of existing orders, and vessel scrapping levels;
-
• general drybulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values;
-
• changes in demand in the drybulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels;
-
• changes in the value of our vessels;
-
• changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs;
-
• compliance with, and our liabilities under, governmental, tax environmental and safety laws and regulations;
-
• changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;
-
• potential liability from pending or future litigation;
-
• general domestic and international political conditions;
-
• potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events;
-
• our ability to procure or have access to financing, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our operations;
-
• our continued borrowing availability under our debt agreements and compliance with the covenants contained therein;