Scorpio : Bulkers Inc. 2018 Form 20-F

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

(Mark One)

 REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR

 ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 OR

 TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _________________ to _________________ OR

 SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Date of event requiring this shell company report _________________

Commission file number: 001-36231

SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000 (Address of principal executive offices)

Mr. Emanuele Lauro 377-9798-5715info@scorpiobulkers.com

9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile, and address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.01 per share New York Stock Exchange 7.50% Senior Notes due 2019 New York Stock Exchange Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to section 12(g) of the Act. NONE (Title of class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.

NONE

(Title of class)

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

As of December 31, 2018, there were 71,217,258 outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes

No



If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No



Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes



NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes



NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer 

Accelerated filer 

Non-accelerated filer 

Emerging growth company 

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accountingstandards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:



U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board

Other

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow:

Item 17

Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No



TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I 1 ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS 1 ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE 1 ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION 1 ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 22 ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS 53 ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS 54 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES 76 ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 82 ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION 87 ITEM 9. OFFER AND THE LISTING 89 ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 89 ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 97 ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES 98 PART II 98 ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES 98 MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND ITEM 14. USE OF PROCEEDS 98 ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 98 ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT 99 ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS 99 ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES 100 ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES 100 PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED ITEM 16E. PURCHASERS 100 ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT 101 ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 101 ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE 102 PART III 102 ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 102 ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 102 ITEM 19. EXHIBITS 103

Table of Contents

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection therewith. This document and any other written or oral statements made by the Company or on its behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. This document includes assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements." We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "projects," "likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

All statements in this document that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, such matters as: