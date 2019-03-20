Log in
Scorpio : Bulkers Inc. 2018 Form 20-F

03/20/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

(Mark One)

  • REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    OR

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

    OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    For the transition period from _________________ to _________________

    OR

  • SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

    Date of event requiring this shell company report _________________

Commission file number: 001-36231

SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Republic of the Marshall Islands (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000 (Address of principal executive offices)

Mr. Emanuele Lauro 377-9798-5715info@scorpiobulkers.com

9, Boulevard Charles III Monaco 98000

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile, and address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

New York Stock Exchange

7.50% Senior Notes due 2019

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to section 12(g) of the Act.

NONE

(Title of class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.

NONE

(Title of class)

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

As of December 31, 2018, there were 71,217,258 outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes

No

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes

NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes

NoIndicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accountingstandards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board

Other

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow:

Item 17

Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes

No

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I

1

ITEM 1.

IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS

1

ITEM 2.

OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

1

ITEM 3.

KEY INFORMATION

1

ITEM 4.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

22

ITEM 4A.

UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

53

ITEM 5.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS

54

ITEM 6.

DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

76

ITEM 7.

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

82

ITEM 8.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

87

ITEM 9.

OFFER AND THE LISTING

89

ITEM 10.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

89

ITEM 11.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK

97

ITEM 12.

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES

98

PART II

98

ITEM 13.

DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES

98

MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND

ITEM 14.

USE OF PROCEEDS

98

ITEM 15.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

98

ITEM 16A.

AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT

99

ITEM 16B.

CODE OF ETHICS

99

ITEM 16C.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING FEES AND SERVICES

100

ITEM 16D.

EXEMPTIONS FROM LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES

100

PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED

ITEM 16E.

PURCHASERS

100

ITEM 16F.

CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

101

ITEM 16G.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

101

ITEM 16H.

MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE

102

PART III

102

ITEM 17.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

102

ITEM 18.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

102

ITEM 19.

EXHIBITS

103

Table of Contents

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection therewith. This document and any other written or oral statements made by the Company or on its behalf may include forward-looking statements, which reflect its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. This document includes assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements." We caution that assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events may and often do vary from actual results and the differences can be material. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "projects," "likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

All statements in this document that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, such matters as:

  • • our future operating or financial results;

  • • statements about planned, pending or recent acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending or operating expenses, including drydocking, surveys, upgrades and insurance costs;

  • • the strength of world economies;

  • • the stability of Europe and the Euro;

  • • fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates;

  • • changes in the supply of drybulk vessels, including when caused by new newbuilding vessel orders or changes to or terminations of existing orders, and vessel scrapping levels;

  • • general drybulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values;

  • • changes in demand in the drybulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels;

  • • changes in the value of our vessels;

  • • changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs;

  • • compliance with, and our liabilities under, governmental, tax environmental and safety laws and regulations;

  • • changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

  • • potential liability from pending or future litigation;

  • • general domestic and international political conditions;

  • • potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events;

  • • our ability to procure or have access to financing, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our operations;

  • • our continued borrowing availability under our debt agreements and compliance with the covenants contained therein;

Disclaimer

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 21:04:09 UTC
