Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scorpio : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-36231

Issuer: SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address: Le Millenium9, boulevard Charles III

Monaco,

MC 98000

Telephone number: +377 97 98 57 00

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

7.50% Senior Notes due 2019

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

  • x 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

  • o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

  • o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1

  • o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of

17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-08-02

By

Kristen Braley

Analyst, Regulation

Date

Name

Title

1

Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES

The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 13, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).

[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1) That the entire class of this security was called for redemption, maturity or retirement on August 2, 2019; appropriate notice thereof was given; funds sufficient for the payment of all such securities were deposited with an agency authorized to make such payment; and such funds were made available to security holders on August 2, 2019.

The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on August 2, 2019.

Disclaimer

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 17:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:38pCAPTOR CAPITAL : Appoints Dene Rogers as CEO of Captor Acquisition Corp.
AQ
02:38pTCHC Enters Retail Partnership
BU
02:36pNATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
AQ
02:35pDUKE ENERGY : continues its appeal of state's coal ash-related decision to excavate ash basins
PU
02:35pFITBIT : Stop Neck Pain Overnight
PU
02:34pDURECT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:33pAIR FRANCE KLM : U.S. to give tentative approval for expanded Delta, Air France, Virgin JV - source
RE
02:33pDCPSC Releases Staff Proposed Order on Grid Modernization Recommendations
PR
02:32pFlorida's Largest Municipally-Owned Utility Formally Launches Competitive and Open Solicitation Process to Transform Northeast Florida
BU
02:31pTILE SHOP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
5MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group