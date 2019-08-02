Scorpio : Notification filed by National Security Exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities Initial Filing Amendments

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 25

NOTIFICATION OF REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND/OR REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(b) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-36231

Issuer: SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

Exchange: NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC

(Exact name of Issuer as specified in its charter, and name of Exchange where security is listed and/or registered)

Address: Le Millenium9, boulevard Charles III

Monaco,

MC 98000

Telephone number: +377 97 98 57 00

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of Issuer's principal executive offices)

7.50% Senior Notes due 2019

(Description of class of securities)

Please place an X in the box to designate the rule provision relied upon to strike the class of securities from listing and registration:

x 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1)

o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(2)

o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(3)

o 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(4)

o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(b), the Exchange has complied with its rules to strike the class of securities from listing and/or withdraw registration on the Exchange. 1

o Pursuant to 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(c), the Issuer has complied with its rules of the Exchange and the requirements of

17 CFR 240.12d-2(c) governing the voluntary withdrawal of the class of securities from listing and registration on the Exchange.

Pursuant to the requirements for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing the Form 25 and has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

2019-08-02 By Kristen Braley Analyst, Regulation Date Name Title

1

Form 25 and attached Notice will be considered compliance with the provisions of 17 CFR 240.19d-1 as applicable. See General Instructions.

NOTIFICATION OF THE REMOVAL FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION OF THE STATED SECURITIES

The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on August 13, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a).

[ X ] 17 CFR 240.12d2-2(a)(1) That the entire class of this security was called for redemption, maturity or retirement on August 2, 2019; appropriate notice thereof was given; funds sufficient for the payment of all such securities were deposited with an agency authorized to make such payment; and such funds were made available to security holders on August 2, 2019.

The Exchange also notifies the Securities and Exchange Commission that as a result of the above indicated conditions this security was suspended from trading on August 2, 2019.