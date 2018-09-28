Scorpio : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

9, Boulevard Charles III, Monaco 98000

The Company has announced that management expects to retrofit the substantial majority of its vessels with exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, to comply with the IMO 2020 rules regarding sulfur emissions by the end of the first half of 2020. The Company expects the aggregate capital investment of such retrofits to be material, but has not determined the exact costs or how such costs will be financed.

