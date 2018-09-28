Log in
Scorpio : Report of Foreign Issuer

09/28/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September 2018

Commission File Number: 001-36231

SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

9, Boulevard Charles III, Monaco 98000

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F x Form 40-F o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): o

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted solely to provide an attached annual report to security holders.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): o

Note : Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7) only permits the submission in paper of a Form 6-K if submitted to furnish a report or other document that the registrant foreign private issuer must furnish and make public under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the registrant is incorporated, domiciled or legally organized (the registrant's "home country"), or under the rules of the home country exchange on which the registrant's securities are traded, as long as the report or other document is not a press release, is not required to be and has not been distributed to the registrant's security holders, and, if discussing a material event, has already been the subject of a Form 6-K submission or other Commission filing on EDGAR.

The Company has announced that management expects to retrofit the substantial majority of its vessels with exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, to comply with the IMO 2020 rules regarding sulfur emissions by the end of the first half of 2020. The Company expects the aggregate capital investment of such retrofits to be material, but has not determined the exact costs or how such costs will be financed.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-217445), the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-221441), the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-222013) and the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-222448).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

(registrant)

Dated:September 28, 2018

By: /s/ Hugh Baker

Hugh Baker

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:51:09 UTC
