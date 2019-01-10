Scorpio : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release of Scorpio Bulkers Inc., dated January 10, 2019, announcing an update on its share repurchase program.

Scorpio Bulkers Announces an Update on its Share Repurchase Program

MONACO, January 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) ("Scorpio Bulkers," or the "Company") announced today that, since its previous update at the time of the Company's earnings press release on October 22, 2018 the Company has repurchased 4.2 million of the Company's common shares at an average price of $6.02 per share. These repurchases, totaling $25.2 million, were made under the Board of Directors authorized share repurchase program.

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 57 vessels consisting of 56 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels), and one time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. The Company's owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.9 million dwt and all of the Company's owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's websitewww.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

