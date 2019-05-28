Scotiabank misses profit as higher provisions offset gains from international unit

Adjusted non-interest expenses rose 7.7% to about C$4 billion in the second quarter from a year earlier, while its provisions for credit losses - the money set aside to cover bad loans - surged 35% to C$722 million.

The jump in provisions came as Scotia, Canada's third biggest lender, set aside more money to meet future losses in its personal loan portfolio.

Provisions also jumped at Canada's two biggest lenders, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which reported results last week.

Canada's once-hot housing market has softened since the start of last year, as tighter mortgage rules and interest rate hikes have curbed spending power of buyers.

Adjusted net income of Scotiabank's Canadian banking business unit grew about 4% in the quarter ended April 30, while net income from its relatively smaller international banking business division surged about 20%.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest overseas presence among Canada's major banks, is focusing on the Latin American trade bloc comprising of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

The bank's markets revenue, which includes trading in bonds and equities, also showed an increase.

Trading revenue also rose at Canada's biggest lender Royal Bank of Canada, while it was the only bright spot for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Scotiabank reported adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of C$2.08 billion, or C$1.70 per share, in the qu

arter, compared with C$2.06 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2KhjnDJ)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.74 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)